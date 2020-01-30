MA: Cambridge looks to offer free bus rides to increase ridership, 'transit equity'

Jan. 29--City officials will consider the feasibility of instituting and funding a fare-free pilot bus program.

The City Council voted Monday to ask City Manager Louis DePasquale to look into the feasibility of such a program on the 1, 68, or 69 bus routes. Currently the city already offers free bus passes to Cambridge Rindge and Latin School students. Other municipalities have adopted similar free bus pilot programs including the city of Lawrence as well as Kansas City, Missouri, and Olympia, Washington, according to the policy order. Boston is also considering adopting such a program.

The program would support the mobility goals outlined by Envision Cambridge on equity and accessibility, as well as climate mitigation and resilience, according to the policy order.

Vice Mayor Alanna Mallon said about 28 percent of the city's residents rely on public transportation to commute to work everyday, and nearly a quarter of a million transportation rides begin or end in the city each day.

"There's a tremendous opportunity here to pilot a program to increase that ridership as well as decrease costs for riders and get more residents using the bus as an alternative to driving," Mallon said.

Mallon also added that going fare free is an issue of transit equity.

"As we heard earlier by a passionate speaker and college professor, for a low-income resident the $3.40 saved on a roundtrip on the bus can make a huge difference, especially after the MBTA fare hikes last summer, which increased the costs for the subway," Mallon said. "And research shows that low-income residents are more likely to rely on public transportation than middle- or high-income residents."

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui said she agreed with the vice mayor.

"It is about transit equity and justice," Siddiqui said. "And we've heard from our residents that this would go a long way, so I'm proud to be a co-sponsor."

Councilor Jivan Sobrinho-Wheeler added that adopting a fare-free bus program would have environmental benefits as well.

"It's sort of within the Green New Deal idea of both addressing economic inequality, racial inequities, and climate change at the same time," Sobrinho-Wheeler said. "And that by reducing fares, making it fare free, will hopefully increase ridership, and that is one of the metrics the MBTA looks at when they determine funding. I think often when we're talking about public transit it starts out underfunded and so it doesn't have the ridership that it could, and the fact that it doesn't have the ridership is used as an excuse for not funding it."

"So it sort of becomes a negative downward spiral," Sobrinho-Wheeler added. "We can't fixing funding of the MBTA by ourselves as Cambridge, but we can do something about ridership [when] we're talking about fare-free transit, which will then put pressure on the funding side."

Abra Berkowitz, of Walden Street, said she works as a teacher at the Cambridge Community Learning Center and has seen how challenging paying for transportation can be for her students.

"I have students currently where I teach at the Cambridge Community Learning Center who have stopped coming to class because they cannot afford the bus," Berkowitz said. "And this is just unacceptable, if we can make it so that people can improve their lives, particularly folks who can't afford to get around, we absolutely need to, it's our duty."

