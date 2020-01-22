CA: Marin Transit weighs changes in fares, services

Jan. 21--Marin Transit will decide next month whether to implement several fare changes for its specialty transit services as well as expand eligibility for its low-income fare benefits.

The agency's board of directors advanced a set of proposals this month that include free fixed-route rides for qualified riders; fare changes for services such as paratransit and Catch-A-Ride; changes to the weekly and monthly bus passes; and simplifying eligibility requirements for its low-income fare assistance and Marin Access programs. Overall, the changes are meant to encourage greater use of fixed-route buses.

"These fare adjustments, though, are not to increase our revenue," Marin Transit planning manager Aida Banihashemi told the board. "They are really for helping to encourage use of our fixed-route networks where possible and spread out the demand throughout our programs."

Marin Transit estimates the changes would result in a financial loss in fare revenues ranging from about $6,000 to $175,000 by mid-2023 and another $76,000 by mid 2024, according to staff.

If approved by the board at its Feb. 3 meeting, the changes would take effect in July. The meeting is at 10 a.m. at the Board of Supervisors chambers in room 330 at the Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael.

Under the proposal, disabled riders and seniors who are 65 years old or more and are either enrolled in Medi-Cal or who have an income that falls at or below the California's Elder Economic Index can qualify for free fixed-route bus rides within the county. The qualifications for other benefits for Marin Access programs would also be simplified from the current, widely varying criteria.

For fixed-route service, all seven-day bus passes would be eliminated due to lack of use, staff said. Monthly passes would be cut in half from the current $80 to $40 or from $25 to $20 for senior monthly passes. The price cut is meant to encourage more people to ride the bus as well as to encourage customers to use passes instead of cash, which increases boarding speed and overall efficiency, staff said.

"By reducing the monthly pass to half that price to $40, it will have a lot of people who might be cash payers willing to make that move," said Nancy Whelan, Marin Transit's executive director.

Further outreach efforts could help to increase the use of monthly passes, said San Rafael Councilwoman Kate Colin, a board member.

"I think in addition to finding the locations, I think the other part is explaining to people the benefits of paying one way versus another," she said.

Monthly passes are only available for purchase online or at the agency's customer service center at the San Rafael Transit Center. Whelan said the agency is working to find ways to improve access and distribution of the passes similar to how riders can obtain Clipper cards at locations such as grocery stores.

The proposal will not change cash or Clipper-based bus fares, which have remained the same rate of $2 and $1.80 respectively since 2004. Staff said they expect Marin Transit might be able to change these fares in 2003 after an updated Clipper system is launched.

The board will also consider fare increases for some Marin Access programs such as the Dial-A-Ride curbside pickup, paratransit and the Catch-A-Ride discounted taxi service.

Marin Access began in 2010 and is designed to provide transit service to people who cannot or choose not to drive. The fare hikes are meant to align the price with the "premium" services these ride programs provide while also encouraging these riders to use fixed-route buses more frequently, especially those who qualify for free rides, staff said.

Dial-A-Ride fares would double from about $2 to $4 for the general public and from $1 to $2 for seniors or people with disabilities. Paratransit fares would increase from $2 or $2.50 to $3 in July and then to $4 in July 2023.

Catch-A-Ride fares will require riders to pay a base $4 fare -- up to $5 starting in July 2023 -- with the rider then receiving a subsidy of up to $14 for taxi fare. Anything beyond this $18 would be the responsibility of the rider to pay. The number of subsidized trips would also increase from 8 to 10 trips per month. Currently, Catch-A-Ride users do not pay a base fare and get an automatic $14 subsidy or $18 for qualified low-income riders, which results in free rides in many cases, staff said.

In addition, the agency is proposing changes to its volunteer driver program, which subsidies friends, neighbors or community members who provide older or disabled adults rides. The changes would increase mileage reimbursement for drivers from 35 cents per mile to 60 cents per mile.

Given the complexity of some of the programs and changes, board member and Marin County Supervisor Kate Sears encouraged staff to continue its outreach efforts to the public and riders.

"Hopefully, people will understand that the goal really is to enhance eligibility and maintain the safety net for those who are most in need and provide information about what kind of service is best for you as a rider, for the individual, and meets your needs best," Sears said during the Monday board meeting.

More details on the fare and program changes can be found online at marintransit.org/farepolicy2019.

