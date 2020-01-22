OH: Kansas City wants free transit for all, could Cleveland one day follow?

One of the bolder ideas to emerge from the Cleveland Rising Summit, last fall’s communitywide gathering to consider ways of making our economy more robust and inclusive, was to make public transit free for everybody.

Peter Krouse
Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland
Jan 22nd, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio - One of the bolder ideas to emerge from the Cleveland Rising Summit, last fall’s communitywide gathering to consider ways of making our economy more robust and inclusive, was to make public transit free for everybody.

Think of it. Low-wage workers who regularly drop $2.50 for a single bus ride could save hundreds of dollars, maybe more, over a year. Those of greater means could limit the wear and tear on their cars and our roads by taking a Rapid train to and from downtown every day.

Two additional fringe benefits: Reducing congestion on the highways would help the region’s economy and reduce air pollution.

The concept has caught the attention of many public transportation advocates, including the higher-ups at the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. But could free transit actually catch on here? Could our RTA afford to go that route?

Fortunately, the answers to those questions might come from a comparably sized city 800 miles southwest of here. Last month, the Kansas City Council voted 13-0 to create free public transit throughout the city, eliminating the per-ride fare of $1.50.

What is Kansas City’s plan?

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority began its move toward free transit about four years ago. The authority started offering free rides to veterans, then to high school students and eventually to clients of domestic violence shelters and mental health centers, said authority CEO Robbie Makinen.

And just recently, a 10-mile, dedicated-bus route along a heavily traveled corridor of the city went fare free. The authority has since provided more than 85,000 free rides with no adverse consequences and with an improved on-time performance resulting from riders not having to root around for change, Makinen said.

Converting to an entirely fare-free system will cost the authority another $8 million. That loss will be covered by the city of Kansas City, one of several revenue sources for the authority.

But first, the mayor and City Council need to find $8 million that is available out of the city’s current budget, which exceeds $1.7 billion, said Kansas City Councilman Eric Bunch, who sponsored the free-transit resolution.

Bunch said that could take several months.

“I think that we’re going to have to turn over every one of the couch cushions to find it,” he said.

What’s being said about the plan?

Makinen, who lost his eyesight about four years ago, said his disability has helped shape his belief that public transit is more than just transporting people, that it’s a service that should be woven into the “fabric of the community.”

Some naysayers contend that security will become more of a problem if anybody can ride for free. But Makinen dismisses such speculation. He believes just the opposite would likely occur if ridership goes up because more people would be on board to see what’s going on.

Why not approach security that way, he said, “rather than just putting more officers and guns on a bus,” he said.

Some advocates hope that ridership goes up and that the money saved on fares will be spent elsewhere by riders and help stimulate the economy.

A study by the University of Missouri at Kansas City suggests that the $8 million riders have been spending on fares, if infused into other areas of the economy, would cause a ripple effect of up to $17 million, Makinen said.

Bunch said his goal in writing the resolution to allow for free transit was not to increase ridership, although that could happen. Instead, he wants to save money for the many low-income residents who already ride the bus.

“It could be the difference of putting food on the table or not,” he said.

Beth Osborne, director of the Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group Transportation for America, said she is “super excited” about the Kansas City effort.

“I think we’re going to learn a ton from how well this works,” Osborne said.

Are other cities looking at free transit?

Yes.

While Kansas City is the first major city in the United States to commit to free transit systemwide, much larger Houston is considering such a move. So, too, is smaller Columbia, S.C., where the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority, which serves a two-county area, already has several free bus programs, including the Soda Cap Connector that ferries folks to the statehouse and the University of South Carolina campus.

“(The) catalyst behind the conversation was really the inequities in our fare structure, with who can ride free and who can’t, and why,” said John Andoh, executive director and CEO of the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority.

And for those who say free transit can’t be done, Andoh points to other public services that don’t charge a user fee.

“You don’t pay to go to the library and you don’t pay to go to public school,” he said. “Transit is a service just like [the] public school system is, and going to the public library is. So what difference does it make if transit is free.”

Will Clevelanders be watching the experiment?

You bet.

One will be Grace Gallucci, head of the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, our region’s transportation planning organization.

Gallucci thinks the Greater Cleveland RTA’s fares are too high, but she is a skeptic when it comes to eliminating fares altogether.

“It will be interesting to watch how that works for [Kansas City,]” she said. “To have an experience with a major city that’s doing that.”

The curiosity also extends to the halls of the Greater Cleveland RTA, which provides the buses and Rapid trains that serve Cuyahoga County. But before the idea is given any serious consideration, the authority needs to complete a planned network design and make other system improvements, said India Birdsong, the authority’s director.

As long as free transit remains a hot topic, one or more board member might ask for a deep dive into the feasibility of free transit and its impact on the economy, said Rajan Gautam, deputy general manager of finance and administration.

If so, Gautam said, some foundation might be willing to fund the study.

So, could the idea work here?

The success or failure of free transit ultimately rides on a community’s willingness to pay for the service. And the cost for Greater Cleveland would run into the tens of millions of dollars, or more, and may have to come from taxpayers.

Up to 75 percent of the Greater Cleveland RTA’s budget already comes from Cuyahoga County taxpayers. One percentage point of the county’s sales tax is dedicated to public transit. The federal government also provides transit money.

Only about 15 percent of the RTA’s budget comes from fares. But offering free rides to everyone would nonetheless cost the agency an estimated $34 million a year, an amount considerably larger than the $8 million that Kansas City needs to find.

“I think it just comes down to dollars and cents for a lot of it,” Birdsong said. "It comes down to whether or not we can afford it and whether or not we can sustain it.”

Justin Bibb, a KeyBank official and new member of the RTA board, also is interested in discussing the idea, “but I think we’re a long way away from that in Cuyahoga County.”

———

