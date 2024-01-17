CA: Here are the next BART stations set to receive fare evasion-proof gates

Jan. 11—BART announced Thursday which stations will receive the next round of the agency's new fare gates, which are meant to "boost safety" and increase revenue by reducing fare evasion.

At a meeting of the agency's Board of Directors, BART staff said the new gates, the first of which were installed at the West Oakland Station last month, will soon expand to eight additional stations: Civic Center, Montgomery, Powell Street, 24th Street, San Francisco International Airport, Fruitvale, Richmond and Antioch.

The new gates are made from polycarbonate and, when installed, form a 6-foot high barrier, making them difficult to climb over or maneuver around. They'll come equipped with sensors that will detect if a person has a wheelchair, luggage or a stroller, and will remain open slightly longer than for those without such items.

BART plans to spend a total of $90 million to replace the more than 700 fare gates currently in place, and aims to have completely phased out the old gate design — which hasn't changed in 20 years — by the end of 2025.

Exactly how much money BART loses on fare evasion each year is unclear, since the agency doesn't track the practice. However, in 2017, the agency estimated that 4% to 5% of riders, or 22,000 people, skip paying the fare each day, resulting in a loss of $15 million to $25 million annually.

BART says that the gates will boost safety and, in turn, increase ridership. The agency points to rider concerns — a 2023 survey by the Bay Area Council found that only 19% of respondents felt safe while riding BART — as a reason for lagging ridership numbers. For example, ridership in fiscal year 2022 was just 29% of what it was in fiscal year 2019.

The agency also has a financial incentive for installing the new gates. The Metropolitan Transit Commission is earmarking about $747 million in state and regional dollars over the next two years to help local transit agencies, including BART and Muni, offset revenue losses due to decreased ridership. BART is expected to receive $308 million, but in order to receive those funds, the agency needs to demonstrate efforts to curb fare evasion and improve public safety.

An increase in costs and a decrease in ridership has thrown BART's finances into disarray. CBS Bay Area ( KPIX-TV) reported that, from 2018 to 2022, BART's operating costs increased from $992 million to more than $1 billion; at the same time, the outlet reported, its revenue dropped from $546 million to $166 million. In response to that disparity, BART received an emergency funding grant from the federal government, but that money is expected to run out by next year.

