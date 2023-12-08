MA: Bus stop shelter removal prompts push to study homelessness in Holyoke

Dec. 7—HOLYOKE — After Pioneer Valley Transit Authority and the city of Holyoke removed a bus stop shelter, City Councilor Israel Rivera said he wants the city to further study the reasons behind the removal.

Rivera, who chairs the city's public safety committee, said a bus shelter on the corner of Cabot and High streets was removed over the summer to mitigate "vagrancy on High Street."

The onus is on the public safety committee and the community to ensure that the bus stops are safe, Rivera said, and he wants to create a focus group to investigate what other mechanisms are in place to address homelessness on High Street and how many other bus stop shelters in the city will be removed.

Rivera said the bus shelter removal was prompted by several situations where people slept with blankets on the shelter's bench while a family with children waited for the bus in the elements. It was a situation that Rivera said he had witnessed.

"There was one incident within the last two years where a fight broke out at another bus stop," Rivera said.

During a public safety meeting on Nov. 29, Rivera brought the matter forward in an order on the agenda to discuss with Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia and Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt. Rivera's order was brought forth as a package and was overshadowed by Garcia's presentation on his public safety plan known as Ezekiel's Plan.

Also known as Operation Safe Streets, Garcia announced the plan after an Oct. 4 shooting claimed the life of a newborn baby boy on Sargent and Maple streets. Ezekiel's Plan would have included funding for a new community response division, five additional foot and bike patrol officers and increased funding for the city's legal and health departments. Holyoke City Council, however, rejected the plan at its Dec. 5 meeting.

Meanwhile, Rivera believes the safety concerns that led to the bus stop shelter's removal are valid, especially because the bus stop sits near a school. He said he also worries about the unintended impact it has had on those who use the shelter for its intended purpose, he said.

"It punishes the people who use it for its intended purpose, which is for winter protection from the elements," Rivera told The Republican.

Since the bus stop shelter's removal, Rivera said he had seen unhoused people hanging out near that bus stop.

"It doesn't solve the problem; it just pushes it down the street," he said.

While there is a variety of different shelters in the area, Rivera doesn't believe those are the people sleeping at the bus stops, he said.

Rivera also said that many of the unhoused sleeping on the streets of Holyoke are not from the city but come to the area to access services or to seek out illegal drugs.

"It's not just a Holyoke issue, it's a Western Massachusetts issue," he said. " Holyoke like Springfield, are communities that take on the responsibility to be service providers, so a lot of unhoused people come to Holyoke and Springfield for services."

Rivera said he doesn't think Holyoke needs more shelters or beds, but rather surrounding communities like South Hadley and Chicopee could help house some of the unsheltered.

In the last 18 months, Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has added 15 shelters and removed three across the system for reasons that range from loss of ridership, vehicular damage or environmental conditions, said Brandy Pelletier, a spokesperson at PVTA.

The shelter at High and Cabot streets was originally installed as part of ongoing efforts by the transit authority to improve amenities across its system, especially in economic justice neighborhoods, Pelletier wrote in an email.

"Unfortunately, this shelter became problematic due to issues with vagrancy. Working in cooperation with Mayor Garcia's office we attempted to address the issues, with increased police enforcement and outreach activity. Ultimately, after feedback from neighborhood residents, staff, and the community in general, the decision was made to remove the shelter at this time," Pelletier wrote.

"Our goal is always to improve and enhance amenities wherever conditions dictate," Pelletier wrote. "We will continue to work with the community to assess and reevaluate conditions in this neighborhood."

