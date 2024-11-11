CA: EDITORIAL: Editorial: Marin Transit, San Rafael headed for a good solution with bus yard discussions

Amid the political gauntlet tossed by her colleagues on the San Rafael City Council, Councilmember Rachel Kertz offered some practical perspective when it comes to the property the Marin Transit District is buying with plans to turn it into a bus yard.

"Right now, it's an empty lot. It's not nice to look at," Kertz said of the long-vacant 3.5 acres at 1075 Francisco Blvd. East. "No one is knocking on the door to put a hotel there, and I don't see anyone really bringing forward plans to bring revenue there, so maybe we do need to think about something else."

That "something else" should include a bus yard for the transit district's electric fleet.

The district has been looking for property for a bus yard for more than a decade and the Canal neighborhood land became available when its owners scrapped city-approved plans to build a 184-room hotel on the lot.

Unable to find a buyer for its hotel plan, the property owner took the offer from the transit district.

But the city, including Mayor Kate Colin, have gripes with the district for moving forward with its acquisition with little public input, including from City Hall.

City officials stress that the bus yard plan does not abide by the city's zoning. Council members have also warned that its traffic would worsen the gridlock that occurs there.

It also turns the property, which once promised to generate property and lodging tax revenue for the city, into a tax-exempt public bus yard.

City planners say that a hotel or an auto dealership are the best uses for the land.

The transit district's proposal, however, puts that bus yard into a central location and closer to the largest population of riders it serves. In addition to providing an important public service, the bus yard will facilitate the transit district's plans to convert its fleet into electricity-powered buses — a benefit in helping meet district's — and the city's — climate change goals.

Also important is the transit district's pledge to consider housing and retail on the acreage.

The federal grant that is paving the way for the acquisition also includes $2.2 million for hiring and training workers, focusing on diversity and hiring women and people of color. A portion of those funds could also be used to provide onsite child care for transit workers.

Importantly, the Canal Alliance has voiced its support for the district's plan, citing both public transit importance to Canal residents and the promise of "training for well-paid jobs."

There are potential public benefits that could justify "something else" than the city's plans for a hotel or a car dealership.

The city's complaint that the district moved forward with the purchase without San Rafael's blessing is justified. But after a decade-long search, the district can also be justified in leaping to buy a site in a central location.

The district appears to be committed to working with the city and the community in coming up with a plan that will benefit many, more than a weed-filled lot.

County Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, a transit district board member who represents the Canal neighborhood, says that is a priority.

City Hall appears to appreciate the district board's pledge.

Assistant City Manager John Stefanski told the district board recently, "It's imperative our agencies continue to work together in the best interest of the communities that we serve."

Sharing that public objective could foster the creation of a plan that's a lot more than a lot on which to park buses.

It may not generate the $700,000 per year in tax revenue and the jobs the city envisioned from a large hotel, but there are many other benefits that other uses could provide.

That public discussion now appears to be headed in that direction is a promising sign.

