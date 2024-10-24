CO: Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub now up and running

The Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub located at Interstate 25 and Colo. 119 is now open for Bustang service.

The transportation hub is joining Bustang’s North Line, which runs along the I-25 corridor between Fort Collins and Denver Union Station. Similar transportation hubs were also created in Berthoud and Loveland.

Currently, on Monday through Friday, there are 11 trips in each direction serving the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub. On any given Saturday, Sunday or holiday, there are four trips in each direction. By the end of the year, though, this will bump up to 12 trips in each direction on weekdays and six trips in each direction on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Longmont Mayor Joan Peck said Monday that the new Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub is a plus for regional transportation, due to it providing important connections with Larimer and Weld counties as well as Denver Union Station.

The entire Firestone-Longmont Mobility hub cost $25 million and was paid for by CDOT’s Division of Transit and Rail. The mobility hub also has nearly 270 parking spaces.

“These hubs provide new locations for drivers, riders, cyclists, and pedestrians to connect with regional transit,” Phil Greenwald, Longmont transportation planning manager said in a news release. “They’re designed to improve traffic flow and reduce time spent at each stop, so riders can get to and from Denver — as well as Berthoud, Loveland, and Fort Collins — quickly and easily.”

While the bus service is free for now, the cost to go to Denver after the free trial period, which lasts through Dec. 7, will be $5 for a single ride, $2.50 for people ages 2-11 and $3.75 for seniors and those with disabilities, according to the news release.

The cost to travel to Fort Collins from the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub will be $6 for a single ride, $3 for people ages 2-11 and $4.50 for seniors and those with disabilities.

“To help even further, Longmont plans to launch a new on-demand shuttle service to and from the mobility hub in December 2024,” Greenwald said.

Firestone Town Manager A.J. Krieger said in an email Monday that the town was pleased to be a part of the mobility hub project.

“As part of a sustained effort, partnering with CDOT we’ve been able to address signal timing, capacity, and level of service issues along this stretch of Firestone Blvd., and of course at the intersection with I-25,” Krieger said.

“CDOT has been a great partner, and we look forward to additional projects to improve safety and level of service.”

___

(c)2024 the Daily Times-Call (Longmont, Colo.)

Visit the Daily Times-Call (Longmont, Colo.) at www.timescall.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.