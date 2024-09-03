CA: Construction begins on transit-oriented Oceanside apartment complex

Construction began this week on a transit-oriented, mixed-use project with 295 apartments in four-story buildings with ground-floor shops and restaurants on 18.9 acres near the Crouch Street Sprinter Station in Oceanside.

The five buildings at the southwest corner of Crouch Street and South Oceanside Boulevard will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 591 to 1,301 square feet and will include 30 units reserved for low-income households.

Parking will be in garages, carports and open stalls with a total of 476 spaces for residents and 10 spaces for the commercial activities.

The first tenants are expected to arrive in early 2026, according to an announcement Wednesday from the developer, JPI Development LLC. The company has built “more than 370 multifamily communities consisting of over 115,000 homes in 141 cities throughout 27 states,” according to its website.

“At the heart of this project is a deep commitment to community,” said Scott Turner, a former San Diego Charger and JPI’s chief visionary officer, in the announcement. “It’s about building more than just structures; it’s about building relationships, fostering unity, and creating a place where everyone feels welcome and connected.”

Residents of the nearby Fire Mountain neighborhood opposed the project when it was presented to the Oceanside Planning Commission in October 2022 and then to the Oceanside City Council on appeal in January 2023. They said traffic from the development would cut through on their narrow local streets with no sidewalks to reach nearby schools, grocery stores and big-box retailers along state Route 78.

However, planning officials and a majority of the City Council supported the project, saying it meets all the requirements for “smart growth,” a term for infill development near public transportation and other services, and that will help the city meet its housing goals.

North County Transit District’s Sprinter train has 15 stations on a 22-mile route between Oceanside and Escondido.

The transit district encourages residential development at or near the stations as a way to boost revenue, increase ridership and help cities meet state mandates for affordable housing.

