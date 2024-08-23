VA: Photos: Newport News Transportation Center officially opens with arrival of Amtrak train

Unexpecting passengers were met by city and state officials on Thursday as the Newport News Transportation Center celebrated its first Amtrak train.

Officials with the City of Newport News, Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority recognized the arrival of Train 67 shortly after 11 a.m.

The center will provide two daily roundtrips between Newport News and Richmond, Alexandria, Washington, D.C., and other cities in the Northeast. The center also serves as a transfer point for Amtrak Thruway Bus Service, which will allow passengers to travel to Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The 10,050-square-foot transportation hub is located on Bland Boulevard between Warwick Boulevard and Interstate 64. It offers an 8,066-square-foot station and a 1,984-square-foot canopy designed to protect travelers from the elements.

Sitting about a mile from the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport, it replaces a small, outdated Amtrak station located 9 miles to the south on Warwick Boulevard.

Originally slated to open in May or June, the $53 million project was hit by contractor delays. Amtrak officials also had to test the construction — ensuring that all 2 miles of new trackwork functioned as intended.

The majority of the cost was covered by federal and state grants, with the city contributing $1.48 million.

