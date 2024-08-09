ND: Officials: Grand Forks bus facility renovation will allow for future growth, increased training opportunities

Aug. 8—GRAND FORKS — The renovation of a southwest Grand Forks bus garage — unveiled Wednesday — is the type of project that will help the community for years to come, according to representatives from the offices of U.S. Sen Kevin Cramer and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, both R-North Dakota.

"Our nation needs strong investments to build and repair its transportation infrastructure," said Tom Brusegaard, of Hoeven's office. "As a member of the Senate Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Committee, this facility is just exactly the type of effort we work to advance."

City officials believe the improved facility will better equip Cities Area Transit to grow, train drivers and meet the future needs of transit in Grand Forks. The facility, located off South 48th Street, houses all city buses and maintenance and administration for running public transportation in Greater Grand Forks. CAT administration also works out of the building. The renovation provides increased spaces for paratransit and commercial driver's license training, and spruced up existing spaces.

Officials came together Wednesday morning to open the second phase of the renovation, which was completed earlier this month.

"There have been some struggles, there have been some arguments, but you know what, if you don't have that, you don't get a good project," said Dale Bergman, public transportation director. "You'll see that we've got a facility that is made for now into the future and that's what we wanted to make sure happened."

The project, completed over two phases between 2019 and 2024, cost a total of $16 million. More than $13 million of that came from federal and state funding sources. The first phase, completed in 2020, expanded office and vehicle spaces. The second phase, completed this August, added a new bus wash, training facilities, and even more vehicle storage.

Randy Richards, from Cramer's office, said the benefits of the project to the community will be far-reaching.

"(Today) we recognize the importance of public transportation in Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, as well as the University of North Dakota by combining your routes and resources, all citizens of the Grand Forks area will benefit from these improvements," Richards said. "Completing projects like this takes dedication and perseverance."

CAT, which runs the bus routes across Greater Grand Forks as well as the dial-a-ride and senior rider services, is the result of a partnership between Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and UND. All three provide funding, input and ideas about how public transportation should work. CAT also receives funding from both North Dakota and Minnesota for buses, routes and infrastructure.

"Transit is actually the glue that really holds the community together," said Paul Benning, of the North Dakota Department of Transportation. "A lot of people think that NDDOT do bridges and roads, but we're also more than that. We're also transit."

In addition to the new industrial-sized car wash and space, the facility will also have space for North Dakota Vision Services and School for the Blind to help those learn and navigate the bus system. It will also allow for training space for the surrounding communities and transit providers.

Andrew Budke, of JLG Architects and a member of the project design team, said the collaboration between them and CAT was a great experience.

"On behalf of the entire design team, I want to express our appreciation for the opportunity to work on such an impactful project," Budke said. "One of the gentlemen who had the opportunity to work on both phases made a comment that you're never going to work with a better team, and that there was such a good collaboration and very little friction."

