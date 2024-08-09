NY: City, County Greyhound at odds over bus stop

PLATTSBURGH — Greyhound’s CEO Kai Boysan says the company is continuing to consult with local officials to find an alternative location for its current bus stop that better serves the needs of its passengers in Plattsburgh.

“I want to reassure you that we are working diligently to maintain service to the community,” Boysan said in a letter sent to the Press-Republican Tuesday.

“I also want to reiterate that we acknowledge and appreciate your patience as we work to bring together all stakeholders and agree on a sustainable, long-term solution. Travel is a fundamental right, whether for work, education, leisure, or emergencies. I hope we can come together to ensure that every member of the Plattsburgh community can access the affordable intercity transportation services they need.”

CONTENTION

Since July 15, Greyhound has been utilizing the Clinton County Public Transit bus stop next to the Government Center on Cornelia Street in the City of Plattsburgh.

The move to this location has been controversial as there is a lack of shelter and access to bathrooms, food, water and information for Greyhound passengers departing and getting dropped off there.

Boysan’s letter acknowledged how Greyhound’s service in Plattsburgh has now become a “point of contention.”

“It’s not in the interest of the city that certain stigmas and intentional diversions are overshadowing the true issue at hand, which is to ensure that the Plattsburgh community has access to the affordable intercity bus service it deserves,” he said.

“This service is critical for social and family trips and reaching essential services – particularly for lower-income residents, who deserve equitable access to travel, as well as students travelling to and from SUNY Plattsburgh.”

Previously, Greyhound had been at Mountain Mart on Route 9 in the Town of Plattsburgh for several years before briefly relocating to the Sunoco Gas Station on Route 3 in front of Champlain Centre South early last month.

Needing a new stop, Greyhound eventually opted for the Cornelia Street location after city Mayor Chris Rosenquest offered it to the company as one of a few options when they came to him looking for potential stops.

Rosenquest has repeatedly offered up the idea of Greyhound using the county’s multi-modal transportation facility at Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) as well, which was built in 2017 with $38 million in funding through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition to transform the airport.

Boysan said from the beginning of Greyhound’s engagement with city officials, they had indicated that operating out of Plattsburgh International Airport was their preferred solution as it would provide “the improved connectivity, convenience, amenities, and security of an intermodal transportation hub.”

“Unfortunately, we have not received a positive response to date,” he said.

“During deliberations, we were informed that though we were willing to pay a reasonable cost to access the existing bus terminal at PBG, it was unavailable for our use. We agreed to an alternative curb stop solution at PBG that was offered to us, but that plan was not approved by local officials either.”

COUNTY RESPONDS

Asked about Boysan’s remarks, PBG Director Chris Kreig explained Greyhound had been in discussion to utilize the multimodal transportation terminal at the airport several years ago after the funding for it was allocated.

He said the airport even had a tenant lined up to use the terminal in partnership with Greyhound, but in 2020, when COVID-19 hit, the bus company ceased service for a while.

About a year later, when the company resumed service, Kreig said he reached out to Greyhound to see if they were still interested but was told they planned to stay at the Mountain Mart location.

Kreig said that was the last communication he had with Greyhound until this past June when they once again inquired about being located at the airport.

However, Kreig said they rented the multi-modal facility out to a commercial truck driving training company last year.

“We moved on. We had figured they (Greyhound) were not interested.”

Though Kreig said he quickly learned Greyhound did not want to be in the multi-modal facility anyway.

“All they seemed to have wanted was a bus stop” to pick up and drop off passengers, he said.

He requested a proposal from Greyhound to see what exactly they wanted to do so he could review it with the Clinton County Legislature. But, in return, Kreig only received a copy of their bus schedule.

“That’s not a proposal.”

Additionally, it would have been on the county to provide staffing and resources to support the bus stop operation — something they were not prepared to do, Kreig said.

He added that the airport is also not a “practical location” for Greyhound and its schedule.

“They need some place that can support them 24 hours and provide a safe operating environment for their customers. I would think that’s on them to resolve that.”

Several county officials have previously called out Mayor Rosenquest for his involvement in bringing Greyhound to Cornelia Street.

Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) recently told the Press-Republican the city and mayor need to solve the problem they created.

MAYOR SPEAKS

However, Rosenquest feels differently about the situation, saying Greyhound’s letter to the media shows the county at fault.

“Through a statement by Greyhound officials, it has been finally made clear that although my office and the leadership at Greyhound have time and time again invited County officials to create a collaborative solution, County officials have turned their backs on partnering with the City and Greyhound to come up with an amicable, collaborative solution to this regional transportation concern,” the mayor said in his own statement Tuesday.

“As I’ve said before, there are no laws or ordinances preventing Greyhound from doing business in the City of Plattsburgh. Essentially Greyhound, along with other bus services, have a right to use our city streets to pick-up and drop-off their passengers. Greyhound approaching the City for advice and direction on a shared solution clearly came only after they were summarily denied support and conversations by County officials.

“In the void of real County leadership, my office felt it critically important to support this financially accessible and vital transportation service to our residents, students, and visitors. Access to affordable travel is a fundamental right and is an absolute necessity for our community.”

Greyhound, facing limited options in the area for the bus service to operate out of, said they are thankful to Rosenquest for offering the Cornelia Street location to them.

“When the Mayor’s office then offered us the ability to pick up and drop off outside the Clinton County Government Center, we gratefully accepted, as it allowed Greyhound to continue providing service to the region and offer a vital connectivity service to the community,” Boysan said.

___