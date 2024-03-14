OH: Greater Cleveland RTA seeks approval for renovation at E. 79th Street Green and Blue Line Station

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Big changes are coming to the E. 79th Street Blue and Green Line Station in Cleveland.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is going before the Cleveland Planning Commission on Friday to share plans for a major renovation at the station. RTA Spokesperson Robert Fleig said the $10 million project’s goal is to make the station more accessible and sustainable, and would better connect it to the surrounding neighborhood.

Funding for the project comes from the federal All-Station Accessibility Program grant.

Renderings submitted to the commission show winding ramps that mesh with Hillside Community Park, slopped sidewalks, protected waiting areas, a new crosswalk and new boarding platforms. There will also be a new colorful mural and updated landscaping.

Fleig added that there would be improved lighting and security systems with cameras, and emergency call boxes that connect straight to the RTA’s transit police. The building will also have solar panels to offset a portion of the station’s electrical usage.

The renderings were designed by Richard L. Bowen & Associates, a Cleveland-based multidisciplined architectural firm.

RTA said that the design was inspired by the existing E. 79th Street Red Line Station, which planners toured to assess the strengths and weaknesses at the station.

The project is expected to take place over the next several years with bidding for construction to begin in November. It would close next February and construction would begin in March and wrap up in September 2026.

RTA noted that the station would be closed to pedestrians throughout the 18-month construction period, but “access will be maintained for the trains to provide service to the east side.”

