NE: Business owners, residents oppose moving temporary StarTran transfer station to 11th and L streets

Jan. 26—The city wants to move the downtown bus transfer station to 11th and L streets for the next two to three years while it builds a long-anticipated multi-modal bus transfer station, but the proposal has encountered stiff resistance from nearby business owners and residents.

They raised concerns about safety, the loss of parking, the impact the lack of bathrooms at the transfer station would have on their businesses — and they said they were frustrated by the short notice of the city's plans.

SaRena Freet, who owns The Hot Mess, 408 S. 11th St., told the StarTran Advisory Board Thursday those who don't want the transfer station near their businesses or residences aren't anti-public transit — their concern is more about how things have unfolded so far, including being notified just six days ago.

"I'm here asking for more time for us to be able to have a conversation about this," she said. "I want you to, one, delay your vote today, and two, actually engage the community."

Drew Philippi, who owns Group Therapy Bike Tours, just to the north of the Settel's building at 333 S. 11th St., said they have the group therapy trollies loading and unloading right next to the proposed transfer station.

They already work around buses that stop there, he said, but if it's a transfer station it will be worse.

"When I have 200 people coming and going in the prime hours of the summer, during Husker game days especially, holy cow, what do we do?"

After hearing 15 people — nearly all of whom opposed the move or at least wanted more time before a decision is made — the StarTran Advisory Board delayed until February a vote on whether to approve the move.

If the advisory board approves the proposal, the city will move forward. If it doesn't it will go to the City Council for a decision.

Finding a temporary transfer station since demolition on the southern half of the Gold's building began more than a year ago has been a struggle for city officials.

In 2022, the city won a $23.6 million grant to build a multi-modal transfer station and planning has been underway since. They initially landed on the parking lot just north of the City-County Building, but have since decided the County-City Building staff parking lot just to the south is the preferred site.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said the site south of the County-City Buildling has fewer arterials surrounding it, is surface parking and the 200 displaced parking spots is about half the number on the north lot. It also would be easier to add lots to the parking area to the north, which already includes both surface and underground lots for both employees and the public.

The site is undergoing an environmental analysis now, and once that is done, the FTA needs to give final approval. Elliott said they've begun initial design work and anticipates the federal approval will happen by fall, when they can begin design work in earnest.

About 2,000 riders use the transfer station daily.

To accommodate those riders, the city modified the transfer station that for years was on the corner of 11th and N streets so that buses picked up passengers along 11th Street near the fenced-off area where demolition occurred, and across N Street in front of Latitude, an apartment building for students.

On Thursday, Elliott told the advisory board that wasn't working because of the noise and dust caused by the demolition. That's done now, but renovation and construction must still happen.

"Having to sit through these environments is not conducive to providing high-quality service to our riders who use this every day," she said. "It's not conducive to promoting and building our ridership."

The city looked at numerous possibilities for temporary transfer stations, most seriously at three: the Amtrak station in the Haymarket, the old police station at 233 S. 10th St., and a federal parking garage near Centennial Mall and O Street.

None of those met the criteria set out by Federal Transit Administration, she said.

They then turned their attention to the old Settell's Printing building, which has been vacant for a number of years. It met much of the federal criteria, and has an overhang area on the south and east sides which would be used as a shelter. The city would add benches there, so they wouldn't have to be added to the sidewalks, Elliott said.

The area already has eight buses that stop there, she said. The bus stops across L Street would displace 11 parking stalls, and Elliott said the city would reserve the same amount of parking stalls in the Carriage Parking Garage on the northeast corner of 11th and M to replace those.

She said off-duty police officers would be stationed in the area daily — though not the entire time buses run — to allay safety concerns. They also would have security cameras in the area and would contract with a company to clean the area and clear snow.

Those measures didn't assure many of those who spoke. Several business owners said they worried about the lack of toilets for those waiting for buses.

Gary Bohaty, who has owned a business in the area for 25 years, said it's already a problem because people waiting for buses near the Gold's building already come to use their bathrooms, as do homeless people in the area. With the transfer station there it will be worse, he said.

As for parking, he said, customers already use the parking garage and parking has become more of an issue since the Latitude apartments opened.

Nick Maestas, who owns Muchachos, 416 S. 11th St. said the service industry is already challenging and business owners worry having the transfer station there will deter people from patronizing their businesses. Even the perception of the area being less safe can be a deterrent, he said.

"Being in our service industry our margins of error are already super thin," he said. "Putting this into effect will make those margins even more slim."

Freet said there are still lots of questions about the status of the multi-modal transfer station as are for plans for the Gold's building.

Several people questioned the motives of the Gold's developer purchasing the Settell's property for $1 million.

Elliott said after the meeting that the previous owners of the Settell's building didn't want to work with the city, so the Gold's developer bought it.

They can't use the inside of the building because it's been out of use so long that city codes would require significant work. As for porta-potties, she said, nationally, cities have found that putting porta-potties in transfer stations attract more negative behavior.

"There's not a perfect plan here. Our perfect plan is to get out of this area," she told the advisory board. "In the meantime, in the two-and a half to three years until we can do that, we have to find an area that makes a compromise for everyone."

