CA: Santa Cruz Metro lands $2 million grant for Watsonville hub revamp

Dec. 27—SANTA CRUZ — Santa Cruz Metro has been awarded $2 million to boost its effort to construct affordable housing at one of its four transit centers in Santa Cruz County.

According to a Metro release, the grant was provided by the Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments' Regional Early Action Planning Grants of 2021 Regional Competitive Grant Program. The funding will be used to redevelop the local agency's Watsonville Transit Center into an affordable, transit-oriented housing development, complete with at least 65 units. All units will qualify as affordable housing, defined by the state for lower-income households as not costing more than 30% of gross household income with housing costs typically referring to rent, mortgage payments, utilities, property taxes and insurance on owner-occupied housing..

"The Watsonville project is an excellent example of how infill development combined with affordable housing can also support exciting multimodal transportation opportunities," said Metro Board chair Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson in the release. "Metro is proud to bring forward a project that will increase access to housing and transit in Watsonville, a historically underserved community."

Once complete, the ground floor of the renovated facility at 475 Rodriguez St. in Watsonville will serve as the transit center and ticketing office while the upper floors are where the housing will be built. Bus operations will be relocated to on-street bus bays to maximize the development potential of the one-acre site. Additionally, Metro plans to operate two bus routes with 15-minute frequencies that run between Watsonville and Santa Cruz in a system that meets the state's definition of high-quality transit, according to the release.

The regional competitive grant —part of a statewide effort to invest in housing and planning infrastructure to reduce vehicle miles traveled and advance equity —will fund the architecture and engineering phase of the project, which is a two-year process scheduled to begin in January and conclude in December 2025. The result will be a fully designed and permitted project that is ready for construction.

"Transit-oriented development coupled with increased transit service is proven to reduce vehicle miles traveled, especially in corridors with long commutes, such as the one between Watsonville and Santa Cruz," said Metro vice chair Kristen Brown. "To further increase transit use, free transit passes will be provided to all project residents."

The project is also a key component of the city of Watsonville's broader revitalization effort. It will increase housing in the downtown area and indirectly support construction of housing in Watsonville through implementation of bus services that meet the "high-quality transit" standard, according to the release. The designation allows the city and developers to streamline certain California Environmental Quality Act requirements and reduce parking, if they choose.

The Watsonville project is one component of Metro's overall effort to construct 175 new, transit-oriented affordable housing units in Watsonville and Santa Cruz by 2033. The transit agency's other major redevelopment effort will happen at its Pacific Station Complex in downtown Santa Cruz. The downtown transit hub aims to develop 126 affordable housing units and a revitalization of the transit center, which is slated to begin a two-year demolition and construction effort in February.

Metro and the city of Santa Cruz are planning to launch an interim operations plan for the downtown center in conjunction with the demolition effort to reduce impacts on transit services during the redevelopment process.

