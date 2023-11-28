NJ: As moving day approaches, NJ Transit workers learn details about new $440M headquarters

Moving day for NJ Transit’s workforce is coming later next year from a 30-year-old headquarters building the agency owns to new offices at 2 Gateway Center in Newark that will cost at least $440 million to lease for 25 years.

That office space could offer some interesting new amenities for the thousands of employees who will make the move from 1 and 2 Penn Plaza East on Raymond Boulevard to the new space the agency will be leasing at 2 Gateway Center on the other side of Penn Station Newark.

Besides new workspaces, NJ Transit’s new headquarters could feature amenities ranging from “micro-markets, beverage centers, “wellness centers” and a multi-faith prayer room in various locations on the multiple floors the transit agency would occupy, according to an email sent to employees.

Potential amenities could include eight collaboration rooms with a fridge, coffee machine and ice dispensers, eight gender-neutral bathrooms, seven mothers’ rooms, seven beverage centers, seven wellness rooms and four micro markets, according to the email.

The amenities appear to be more what is typical in most office buildings and beyond what most government spaces provide, said a commercial real estate expert with more than 15 years of industry experience interviewed by NJ Advance Media. NJ Transit officials said the amenities are proposals and not out of the norm for modern offices.

“This appears to provide many more amenities than are typical, for the most part,” said Gina McKevver, interim director of the Kislak Real Estate Institute at Monmouth University.

Mothers’ rooms are required by the federal PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act signed in to law in December 2022 that requires employers to provide break time and a space for nursing mothers to pump breast milk. A private space that is not a bathroom and is shielded from view and intrusion by other employees must be provided.

Earlier provisions about providing space and time for nursing mothers go back to 2010, according to the federal Office on Woman’s Health.

“I think that a mother’s room is more standard and that often times that is combined as a prayer room,” McKevver said. “Everything else I’m seeing here, those go above and beyond. For a government space, I think they are much more than your standard government entities space.”

Some facilities, such as mothers’ rooms, gender-neutral bathrooms and prayer rooms, are becoming more standard and expected in public buildings, including airports such as the Port Authority’s newest terminals at Newark Liberty and LaGuardia airports.

“You’ll find that all of these conceptual amenities are quite standard, even in new public (government) office buildings,” said Kyalo Mulumba, an NJ Transit spokesperson. “We are simply designing a workspace for employees, that will serve as the agency’s headquarters for the next three decades, that is compliant with the law, and offers an inclusive work environment with today’s standard accommodations.”

Amenities not yet finalized

NJ Transit officials said the amenities are still proposals, because the new office space is being outfitted. Some of amenity names might sound more expansive than what they actually are, such as the micro market, which is a vending machine space, officials said.

“It remains early in the design phase. Specific amenities have not been finalized,” Mulumba said.

The 1,600 employees now working at NJ Transit’s 1 and 2 Penn Plaza office buildings started receiving emailed information from the agency about the move this summer. Plans call for locating a total of 1,900 employees to work at 2 Gateway Center.

In June, the agency signed a $440 million, 25-year lease for eight floors at 2 Gateway Center, a deal with has be questioned and criticized by some state lawmakers because it bypassed two lower-priced options. An option to rent a total of 431,680 square feet could push the Gateway price higher.

“We anticipate beginning to move employees into the new space in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024,” said Jim Smith, an NJ Transit spokesperson. “The process continues to advance with design and floor layouts.”

Another reason for including such amenities is to keep employees in the agency’s workforce and encouraging them to return to the workplace, McKevver said.

“A lot has to do with worker retention,” she said “More consistent office attendance and worker retention are the main things that would drive offering such an amenity package.”

NJ Transit policy requires “100% of our employees to report to the office,” Mulumba said. With their supervisor’s approval, employees with responsibilities conducive to remote work can work outside of the office one to two days a week, the spokesman added. The policy is reviewed annually.

“We remain committed to those goals to build an inclusive space to retain and attract the highest caliber employees who mirror the diversity and strengths that New Jersey offers,” he said. “Those accommodations incorporated employee feedback to the greatest extent practical, and continues to attract and retain the highest caliber talent available.”

Mounting money problems

NJ Transit decided to leave a 32-year-old building owned by the agency that needs $118 million in upgrades as the agency faces a mounting fiscal crisis that could reach a budget gap of $957 million by mid-2026.

The lease also has been criticized by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the last of 15 rail unions to reach a new contract with NJ Transit. Salaries and wages are the main sticking point.

NJ Transit officials said engineers have been offered the same wage increases that other rail unions agreed to under a process called pattern bargaining. The union countered that engineers require more stringent training and technical knowledge that is worth a higher wage, which neighboring commuter railroads and Amtrak already pay.

Republican legislators have criticized the lease for picking the most expensive option and not following the usual procurement procedure.

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to NJ.com.

Larry Higgs may be reached at [email protected].

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit nj.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.