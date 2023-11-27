CO: Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub promotes mass transit, ride-sharing

Nov. 25—The Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub will facilitate Bustang service, provide a park-n-ride and promote ride-sharing over single-occupant vehicle use, once it is completed.

Bustang, which is a statewide transit system, already has several mobility hubs along Interstate 25, including locations in Fort Collins and Denver. The majority of the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub will be situated at the southeast corner of the I-25 and Colo. 119 interchange.

"If you look at the larger purpose, it's really to get more people using mass (transit) and ... get people off the road as much as possible," Jared Fiel, Colorado Department of Transportation northeast regional communications manager, said Friday. "One of the goals at CDOT is to minimize the amount of time people are in their vehicles."

At the forthcoming mobility hub, northbound travelers will board and depart buses from a newly constructed bus platform on the I-25 northbound exit ramp. Similarly, southbound travelers will be picked up and dropped off at a new platform on the Frontage Road southbound I-25 entrance ramp.

A pedestrian underpass will stretch beneath I-25 and connect to the park-n-ride area on the east side of the interstate.

In the beginning, there will be 269 parking spaces. But more are scheduled to be added, once additional funding becomes available.

"These mobility hubs are kind of (new)," Fiel said. "Generally, what happens is, when it's open, local bus service and RTD will plan routes to them."

There will also be bicycle storage racks on site, and bus shelters equipped with electronic information boards displaying Bustang departure and arrival times.

The Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub, which is estimated to cost $13.1 million, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024, according to Fiel.

In addition to bus service and the park-n-ride, the mobility hub will provide a drop-off area for on-demand ride services such as Uber and Lyft.

Longmont Mayor Joan Peck said Friday that the forthcoming mobility hub would certainly benefit the city by providing additional transportation options and connections throughout the growing region.

"I think it's a very good vision that CDOT has as to where the growth is going to be (and) where the ridership is going to be," Peck said. "I'm really happy to see that this whole area is ... going to all work together to have better mobility."

