CA: San Rafael Transit Center relocation narrowed to 3 options

Planners of the years-long San Rafael Transit Center relocation project have narrowed the potential sites to three spots, with analysis and environmental review of the various sites set to occur this year.

Will Houston
The Marin Independent Journal, Novato, Calif.
Jan 28th, 2020

Jan. 26--Planners of the years-long San Rafael Transit Center relocation project have narrowed the potential sites to three spots, with analysis and environmental review of the various sites set to occur this year. 

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, which is leading the effort, has selected sites near the existing transit center on Hetherton Street as potential candidates.

The proposal preferred by the city of San Rafael would locate the transit center underneath Highway 101 between Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue as well as on parts of nearby parcels such as the Firestone property.

Other relocation options being considered are adjacent to the Whistlestop building between Hetherton Street and Lincoln Avenue; or in a spot straddling Fourth Street between Third Street and Fifth Avenue near Whistlestop, according to Ron Downing, the bridge district planning director.

Planners might also decide to keep the transit center where it is, between Second and Third streets.

Bill Guerin, San Rafael's public works director, said the city prefers the under-the-highway option as it allows the other areas to be put to other uses such as housing or mixed-use development.

"We think that does a lot for San Rafael and continues to allow for developable space in and around the transit center," Guerin said.

In addition, it would allow buses to avoid diversions from their routes on Fourth Street, Guerin said, and is located directly along the north and south corridors.

The three relocation sites would all require the acquisition of either privately held land or land owned by other another agency, such as Caltrans for the property under the highway, according to Downing.

No site has been identified as the top candidate so far, Downing said, with the analysis in the coming months working to inform that decision. Early estimates show the project could cost between $30 million and $40 million, but those figures are likely to change, Downing said.

What is known is the traffic impacts caused by the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit tracks now bisecting the existing transit center. Consultants will be looking at traffic flow, traffic counts and bus traffic to better understand the baseline conditions at the transit center, which will allow planners to compare the data with the potential relocation sites.

"The bottom line is we know these existing conditions that you see today are bad for continuing to operate at the current location and that's really the genesis of why we are undertaking this study to build a transit center that better meets our needs," Downing said.

The bridge district plans to hold a community meeting in May to present the findings and to obtain public comments. From there, the district plans to draft an environmental impact report by December, which will be put out for further public review. A final report could be certified by July 2021 under an ideal timeline, Downing said.

As to when the project could be completed, Downing said it depends on several factors, but an early estimate is 2024 or 2025.

"It's going to take time to put the money together to build the new facility and then to negotiate for property and then we would have to actually build it," Downing said.

Meanwhile, partnering agencies including Marin Transit, the Transportation Authority of Marin and SMART will remain engaged with the planning efforts.

"Everybody continues to remain an active partner and participant in the process, and we'll continue to do so," said Eric Lucan, SMART board chairman and Transportation Authority of Marin commissioner.

More information about the project is online at bit.ly/2t3krEW.

