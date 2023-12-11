OLI report shows 2023’s Rail Safety Week message reached millions

A report from Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) shows this year’s observance of Rail Safety Week (RSW), Sept. 18-24, reached millions of people, with lifesaving rail safety messaging through events and activities, as well as news stories, digital media campaigns, social media and Public Service Announcements (PSAs).

RSW is observed throughout North America each year, spearheaded by OLI, Operation Lifesaver Canada and the Mexican Association of Railroads. The goal of Rail Safety Week is to empower the public to make safe choices when driving or walking near railroad tracks and trains.

“A growing group of partners shared OLI materials and videos in support of Rail Safety Week, elevating the message and raising awareness,” said OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “OLI released a suite of branded materials in addition to two new Stop Track Tragedies PSAs telling the stories of families affected by crossing and trespass incidents, as well as engaging new transit safety education materials for children from Pre-K through age 12. We are incredibly grateful to all who shared the rail safety message during Rail Safety Week this year via social media and events – from state and local officials sharing Rail Safety Week proclamations, to law enforcement and first responder agencies participating in Operation Clear Track on Sep. 19, to everyone wearing red showing support on #RedOutForRailSafety Day, Sept 23.

“Our Board of Directors, Operation Lifesaver State Programs, federal government and safety partners across the U.S. shared our Rail Safety Week campaigns and messaging, generating 8.8 million social media impressions and more than 4,100 news stories,” Maleh continued. “OLI’s Rail Safety Week digital national and state campaigns on social media channels and via streaming devices, made possible through grant funding from the Federal Railroad Administration, Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration, resulted in 15.1 million impressions throughout the U.S. Our combined efforts are making a difference. Keep sharing the rail safety message – and save the date for next year, Sept. 23 to 29, 2024. Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies.”

The Rail Safety Week 2023 Results Report can be downloaded here.