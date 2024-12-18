PA: Amtrak, FRA Give Chester $7.7M Safety Grant

In April 2023, tragedy struck on the train tracks in Chester.

Two children, ages 9 and 12, were playing on the tracks when they were killed by an Amtrak train heading south to Washington, D.C.

The families of the deceased children, Ah'Yir Womack and Jahaad Atkinson, then filed suit against Amtrak, saying it was responsible for not maintaining a fence. Lawyer Emeka Igwe said the lawsuit is ongoing.

On Monday, the City of Chester announced it would receive part of $125 million in grants nationwide from the Federal Railroad Administration after Amtrak selected it.

Amtrak will allocate up to $7.7 million of funds from the FRA's Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant program to Chester, which will go toward installing high-security steel fencing along a segment of the Northeast Corridor (NEC) running through the city. With the new fencing, the city hopes to reduce unauthorized access along the NEC and increase safety for those using the transit system.

Chester's high-security fence project is one of six projects from around the country selected for Amtrak's grants provided by the FRA.

"The City of Chester is grateful to Amtrak and the FRA for this grant because it is one more step in making our city even safer and more secure for all traveling to and from here," said Mayor Stefan Roots. "The funding arrives at a pivotal time, as we are working on reestablishing Chester as a top destination and place to live in the region and country. We can't get there without the help of our partners like Amtrak."

About the grant for the fence, Igwe said, "We're happy. This is something we asked Amtrak to do to prevent another tragedy."

Chester is under the financial control of a state receiver, Michael Doweary. He is tasked with helping the city regain its footing after years of mismanagement left its coffers nearly bare. While previous officials fought with Doweary, Roots is cooperating to set Chester on the path to prosperity.

As the receivership team is implementing a financial recovery plan to bring it out of bankruptcy, Roots and city leaders are spearheading efforts to beautify its neighborhoods and downtown area with the help of local, state and federal funding. They hope to develop affordable housing, improve infrastructure, and attract businesses and investors.

The Amtrak project is also the latest of several public safety measures implemented to make Chester a safer place to live, work and play, officials said. Last summer, the city launched its first Safe Summer initiative, which included a curfew for residents 17 and younger. It also expanded staffing and patrol hours for the Chester Police Department to provide round-the-clock street supervision.

"Strong public and private partnerships are key to Chester's revitalization. Capital investments such as Amtrak's make it possible," said Roots.

