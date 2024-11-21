WA: EDITORIAL: King County Metro on right route to better transit fare enforcement

King County Metro suspended fare enforcement on its buses during the pandemic. Since the crisis has waned, the transit service will be slowly stepping up fare enforcement.

Starting next year, Metro will turn up the dial on enforcement with the return of fare payment inspections. Of the 170 security officers contracted with Metro, some will be specially trained to personally engage with riders and ask for proof of payment. They should do so with fairness, care and safety in mind.

"There are a lot of different ways to have a safe system," said Michelle Allison, general manager of King County Metro. "Fare enforcement is an important component because we want people to pay. It's also a part of our transit code of conduct, which is the expectation of regular behavior on our transit system."

Metro's decision to make fare enforcement a priority should be welcomed by all who use public transit or whose tax dollars help pay for it.

Last year, Metro Transit collected $71 million in fares, 55% of which came from businesses subsidizing all or part of their employees' fares. Still, of the 300,000 average daily riders, about 37% do not pay to ride, based on 2023 figures.

Many who stopped riding the buses during the pandemic have yet to return. Some cite reasons such as safety around fellow passengers, cleanliness and reliability. But to address those concerns, it takes money. King County Executive Dow Constantine has proposed a $2.1 billion budget for Metro in 2025. Of that, $57 million would go toward Metro's safety and security division. In addition, fares will increase from $2.75 to $3 starting in September 2025.

With the fare increase and fare enforcement, riders should get used to tapping their Orca cards, whether they pay the regular fare, reduced fair or ride for free, like those 18 and under. For those who can't afford the $3 fare, there are discounts available for seniors and those who meet income requirements, such as Orca Lift cards, for $1 fares.

"Whatever your fare is, tap your card," Allison said.

As the security officers begin enforcement — which will include an education component — they should be mindful of the people and diverse communities they will more closely interact with and do so with courtesy and respect. As long-absent riders return to the system, it is incumbent on Metro to give customers their money's worth in service.

