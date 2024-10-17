CO: Night thefts of copper wire worth $110,000 disrupted RTD trains 21 times since April

Copper wire thefts along Regional Transportation District rails at night have disrupted train service 21 times since April and thieves escaped with wires worth about $110,000, transit agency officials announced on Wednesday.

Police have made one arrest. Many thieves are involved, RTD officials said.

Each theft disrupted rail service until wiring — taken near track signals, switches, and rail crossings — was replaced.

A similar surge in thefts of copper wiring disrupted RTD trains in 2022. RTD officials tried to deter thieves by embedding copper wire in railroad ties, installing wooden covers, and greasing wires to make them less valuable.

For the RTD, wire thefts have complicated a difficult year as transit work crews scramble to maintain deteriorating track and agency officials face safety problems that have contributed to decreasing ridership.

Police authorities have linked the thefts to global demand for copper, which creates opportunities for thieves. Transit agencies around the United States and Canada have reported increased copper wire thefts that disrupted service.

RTD officials appealed to riders for help, asking for tips on suspicious behavior along tracks. Tips can be shared anonymously by calling RTD transit police dispatchers at 303-299-2911 or texting to 303-434-9100. Thieves face risks of being hit by trains and electrocution from touching wires.

©2024 MediaNews Group, Inc.

Visit at denverpost.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.