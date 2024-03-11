MA: ‘Safety remains our top priority:’ MBTA boss Phillip Eng says after Green Line derailment

MBTA CEO Phillip Eng has underscored the embattled public transit agency’s commitment the safety after a Green Line train went off the rails on Saturday morning, forcing strap-hangers onto shuttle buses.

“We understand the frustration this incident causes for riders, particularly those who have been awaiting the return of service during construction,” Eng said in a statement obtained by 25 News in Boston. “We want to assure passengers that we are diligently working to restore regularly scheduled service as soon as possible and investigating the cause.”

A westbound Green Line trolley went off the rails around 8:55 a.m. on Saturday near the Kenmore Station, the station and MassLive previously reported.

Shuttle buses were running between the Babcock Street and Copley stations because of the incident, the MBTA said in a post on X.

Trains running to Cleveland Circle and Riverside terminated at Kenmore, the agency said, while westbound service was rerouted to the Green Line’s E Branch at Copley, MassLive previously reported.

Riders there were asked to board shuttle buses, the agency said on X.

“Shuttles continue to replace service between Babcock St and Copley due to a derailment near Kenmore. Personnel are on scene working to resolve the issue,” the agency posted on X.

On Saturday, Eng said “all riders were safely evacuated and escorted back to the westbound platform.”

The derailment “underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and resilience of the MBTA system following decades of underinvestment,” Eng said.

“We are committed to identifying the root cause, implementing necessary corrective actions, and keeping the public informed every step of the way. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work diligently to resolve this matter and doing all we can to prevent future occurrences. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” he continued.

“Safety remains our top priority,” Eng said, according to News25.

The Kenmore station, which is where three Green Line branches meet, has been the scene of past derailments. In 2019, 10 people were injured following the derailment of a Green Line train near Kenmore Station, WCVB-TV in Boston reported

The MBTA did work across the Green Line that started in February and concluded on Friday.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, MBTA officials posted on X that the agency was “experiencing a technical issue that is affecting the predictions on our Countdown Clocks. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.

“Happy reopening day,” one X user quipped.

