CA: A man died 'surfing' outside a San Francisco Muni train. Should the city be held liable?

Nov. 29—Since 2015, San Francisco has logged at least 46 reports of a high-risk mode of travel: people hitching rides on the hooks of Muni train cars.

The number surfaced in a lawsuit brought by the mother of a man who died after tucking himself between two cars of an out-of-service train. Surveillance video showed Todd Odnamar sitting on the coupler device apparently without holding on, his arms wrapped in his T-shirt. As the train coasted toward the rail yard, he fell off.

His death showed the peril of "surfing," a stunt witnessed on transit systems across the country. Viral videos have captured people walking on the roofs of New York subway trains or balancing precariously on the backs of San Francisco Muni cars. While it appears that many surfers are thrill-seekers, others may be indifferent to the danger. Attorney D.L. Rencher criticized the city for not doing enough to intervene.

"From our perspective, it's a safety issue that they ignore," said Rencher, who represents Odnamar's mother, Odnamar Ikhbold, in the case that's set for trial next year. Seeking an undisclosed amount in damages, Ikhbold sued San Francisco, its Municipal Transportation Agency, and train operator Gene Mabrey for wrongful death and negligence, arguing that the agency failed to teach its employees to look for stowaways.

Representatives from the San Francisco City Attorney's Office say the transportation agency can't be held responsible for such behavior, and Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer ruled that Muni surfers do not count as customers, and therefore are not entitled to the same protections. In court documents, city attorneys argued on behalf of Mabrey that Odnamar's behavior — not that of the train operator — led to his injuries.

Spokespeople for the SFMTA deferred requests for comment to the city attorney's office. In court filings, city attorneys wrote that the agency instructs operators "to be aware of passengers riding or intending to ride as the Muni service is intended, i.e. inside the passenger compartments and while the train is in service."

Odnamar had apparently tried to board a train that rolled into Sunnydale Station — the end of the T-Third Street line — shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2020. Ikhbold's court complaint recounts his futile attempt to press a button and knock on the doors of the passenger compartment. When that didn't work, he climbed over a safety strap to sit on the coupler.

Toxicology reports later revealed that Odnamar, 21, had a blood alcohol concentration of .37. Security footage showed him stumbling on the platform, steadying himself against a car window as he stepped into the gap.

The train inched toward a terminal and Odnamar hunkered down, evidently hidden from view while Mabrey, the operator, got out and switched cars to drive back toward the rail yard. But when the track curved, Odnamar lost his balance and fell, court filings say.

He was struck by the undercarriage of the rear car and fatally injured, suffering multiple fractures and a hemorrhage on the right side of his head, among other wounds.

Deputy City Attorney Rebecca Louie described the circumstances of Odnamar's death as highly unusual, in that surfers tend to ride the backs of trains, rather than between cars.

"This happened at 1:20 a.m., with a highly intoxicated individual perched on a flat of the coupler and not holding on anywhere," Louie said in an interview. "It's a really sad situation," she continued, "it's just not one where there's liability to the city."

In an October court declaration, Rencher cited 46 incidents documented by the city attorney's office from February 2015 to February 2021. Some of these rides ended with injuries or calls to police. Occasionally, train operators had to confront people who refused to get off.

In January 2020, an operator got a call from the transit system's main dispatch center, warning that someone was riding the train coupler on a bicycle. SFMTA sent a crisis intervention team to coax the person off, according to an incident report quoted in the declaration. The train kept moving.

Roger Marenco, an operator of the F streetcar line and former president of the Transport Workers Union, said that after Odnamar died, he proposed a solution to SFMTA officials: Put a scale on every coupler that would ring an alarm and possibly activate the train's brakes when it sensed weight.

SFMTA's contract with Siemens, the manufacturer of its light-rail vehicles, required the train design to comply with all federal and state regulations, city attorneys wrote in court filings. They described a lengthy design review process for the trains and, separately, for the couplers.

"The couplers used in the SFMTA vehicles are industry standard design and typical of many others in service across the world," attorneys for the city and Mabrey wrote in a court memorandum.

Pete Wilson, vice president of the Transport Workers Union, said he wasn't sure whether Muni surfing amounted to a major problem. He'd never heard concerns raised from operators or the transit agency.

Reach Rachel Swan: [email protected]

___

(c)2023 the San Francisco Chronicle

Visit the San Francisco Chronicle at www.sfchronicle.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.