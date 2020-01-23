CHINA: Chinese city of Wuhan shuts down public transit, airport to halt spread of virus

The Chinese metropolis at the center of the outbreak of a deadly new virus will impose tough restrictions on the movement of its residents out of the city starting Thursday in a bid to halt the spread of infections, state media reported.

dpa
Jan 23rd, 2020

BEIJING _ The Chinese metropolis at the center of the outbreak of a deadly new virus will impose tough restrictions on the movement of its residents out of the city starting Thursday in a bid to halt the spread of infections, state media reported. 

China's People's Daily said that as of 10 a.m. local time, train stations and the airport in Wuhan will "shut down" and that long-distance bus, metro and ferry services out of the city of 11 million people will be suspended.

The measures were announced hours after the number of deaths linked to the pneumonia-like virus nearly doubled to 17 in a 24-hour period, according to officials in China's Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. The number of confirmed cases surpassed 500 on Wednesday.

There are fears that the number of infected could spiral in the days ahead, when hundreds of thousands are expected to travel from major cities like Wuhan to family homesteads for the Lunar New Year celebration that starts Saturday.

Wuhan authorities this week installed infrared thermometers at airports, railway and bus stations and said public transport vehicles were being disinfected daily.

As concerns about the virus grow, experts at the World Health Organization in Geneva met to determine whether the outbreak constitutes a "public health emergency of international concern."

After an hours long discussion Wednesday, the WHO's Emergency Committee said it saw no reason for such a declaration yet but still wants to meet Thursday.

The chair of the committee, Didier Houssin, called it a "rapidly evolving situation" at a news conference.

Declaring such an emergency would amount to a call for global vigilance, cooperation and funding to stem the virus.

The virus was discovered in the metropolis of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, in late December.

Incidents of the disease have also been reported in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States, as well as in the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an EU agency, said Wednesday it believes there is a "moderate likelihood" of a case occurring in Europe.

Several countries increased border health checks to guard against the disease's spread.

North Korea has temporarily closed its border to all foreign tourists in response to the outbreak, according to a travel agency that operates tours to the country.

Russia announced it had increased health controls at all its border checkpoints, not only with China, due to fears over the virus.

Britain said also that it was increasing monitoring for all direct flights from China, similar to measures now in place in the United States.

The new coronavirus belongs to the same family of viruses that caused Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, a disease that killed 800 people globally in a 2002-03 pandemic that also started in China.

Scientists in China said the new coronavirus may have been transmitted during the illegal trade of wild animals.

Gao Fu, the director of China's Disease Control and Prevention Center and a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, told journalists the virus is believed to have originated at a market in Wuhan, from where it mutated and became transmissible from person to person.

"From what we know, the source was the wild animals sold at the seafood market," Gao said. "The virus of this wild animal is gradually mutating."

The SARS coronavirus is believed to have been transmitted by civet cats, a type of wild animal that is considered a delicacy in parts of China.

Authorities did not say what animal they suspected the new coronavirus came from.

___

(c)2020 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)

Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

_____

GRAPHICS (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194): 20200122 Coronavirus, 20200122 Virus


More in Safety & Security
NY: Bombardier: Troubled rail cars to re-enter service
Bombardier Transportation will perform software updates to one of its rail car models in light of some recent door operation troubles.
Jan 14th, 2020
NY: Schumer bumps heads with TSA over stalled bomb-tracking tech for NYC transit hubs
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday called for the TSA to quickly roll out technology designed to thwart terrorist attacks at transit hubs -- and accused the feds of keeping the potentially life-saving equipment in 'testing limbo.'
Jan 14th, 2020
Bart
BART General Manager appoints new chief of police
Ed Alvarez, a 22-year veteran of the BART Police Department, has been selected for the role.
Jan 13th, 2020
HART and State Legislators partner on new proposed changes to protect transit employees
The Uniformed Public Servant Protection Act is aimed at curbing violence against transit employees and public servants.
Jan 13th, 2020
Safe Place Graphic
The COMET and National Safe Place Network unite to keep youth safe
NSPN’s Safe Place transit model allows youth in need to reach out to the transit agency who will then connect the youth with resources or organizations to help.
Jan 10th, 2020
La Metro
L.A. Metro is working to stop theft of copper wiring from rail lines
L.A. Metro will work to better monitor tracks 24/7 and make the equipment harder to steal, while working with law enforcement to pursue thieves and those who enable them.
Jan 10th, 2020
Christen Lacorte Railcrossingsign Unsplash
Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring vegetation management at New Jersey grade-crossings
The new law aims to improve safety across the state by ensuring a clear line of site for rail operators, motorists and pedestrians.
Jan 10th, 2020
BART to launch ambassador program on trains next month
The ambassadors will come from the BART Police Department’s Community Service Officers and will receive additional de-escalation and anti-bias training.
Jan 10th, 2020
NY: Bombardier subway cars pulled from NYC fleet
Bombardier subway cars are temporarily out of service after the New York City Transit Authority reported operation troubles.
Jan 10th, 2020
Tamping track on the MBTA&apos;s Red Line.
Massachusetts supplemental budget bill includes $18 million for MBTA
The supplemental bill would provide additional funds for transportation, as well as other commonwealth priorities.
Jan 9th, 2020
OH: Former head of RTA board avoids jail time for theft of health benefits
A judge in Cuyahoga County sentenced former Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority board president George Dixon III to probation on Wednesday.
Jan 9th, 2020
NY: Gov. Cuomo wants to ban serial sex offenders from NYC subways
The governor introduced a plan Tuesday that would prohibit those who commit repeat sex-related violations, or are high-risk sex offenders, from using MTA buses or trains for three years.
Jan 9th, 2020
Us News Mbta To Increase Crew Training Mlv Tribune Content News
MA: MBTA to increase crew training efforts after Worcester Line derailment; incident caused by human error, officials say
Following a Worcester Commuter Rail train derailment on Thursday, MBTA officials say they plan to boost crew training efforts after an investigation revealed the incident was likely caused by human error.
Jan 3rd, 2020
MI: Detroit bus drivers 'antsy' after recent attacks
Detroit Transit Police Chief Ricky Brown acknowledged there's been a slight increase in reported attacks on bus drivers recently, but he said some of the reports turned out to be false.
Jan 3rd, 2020