CA: Levi's Stadium renews partnership with ACE train

Aug. 15—STOCKTON — Levi's Stadium and the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission announced this week they will be renewing their partnership to encourage visitors to take public transportation to select events hosted at the stadium.

The goal is to make sure attendees from the Central Valley and Tri-Valley have a convenient, car-free option to reach the stadium with a special train service that serves the Santa Clara Great America Station.

ACE plans to run service to and from Levi's Stadium for seven San Francisco 49ers regular-season home games, starting Sept. 29 when the New England Patriots visit the 49ers. This initiative is designed to offer fans a seamless journey to and from the stadium.

"Over the past 10 years, we have cultivated an award-winning fan experience that serves to provide safe and memorable experiences for all fans. Having multiple transportation options is a big part of that," stadium operations EVP and general manager Francine Melendez Hughes said. "ACE is an important part of our game day experience and we are grateful to have them as a community partner."

Special event train tickets will be required to travel to the games.

ACE will be offering its own season pass train ticket for a limited time to fans planning to attend games throughout the season. The passes will cover the cost of the seven home games for the price of six. First-time ACE passengers can expect free Wi-Fi, restrooms, charging outlets, and more, making travel easy for all travelers including families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

"As a commuter train service, we value the importance and ease of connectivity for work, and are delighted to, once again, partner with Levi's Stadium in an effort to provide a safe and enjoyable transportation option for leisure travel," SJRRC board chair Nancy Young said. "We want fans to be able to cheer on their team, allowing them to focus entirely on enjoying the game-day experience."

©2024 Lodi News-Sentinel (Lodi, Calif.). Visit www.lodinews.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.