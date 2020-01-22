PA: SEPTA's historic Route 15 trolleys are coming off the line, replaced with buses for at least a year

SEPTA's trolleys along the Route 15 line will be taken out of service and replaced by buses for at least a year beginning Sunday, as the historic PCC II streetcars undergo evaluation and maintenance.

Patricia Madej
The Philadelphia Inquirer
Jan 22nd, 2020

Jan. 22--SEPTA's trolleys along the Route 15 line will be taken out of service and replaced by buses for at least a year beginning Sunday, as the historic PCC II streetcars undergo evaluation and maintenance. 

SEPTA maintains that it's not saying goodbye to the trolleys, which run from the 63rd-Girard stop to Richmond-Westmoreland. They just aren't expected come back until a PennDot bridge project is complete, said Scott Sauer, SEPTA's assistant general manager for operations.

The project, he said, is an effort to "try to get more life out of them."

PennDot's reconstruction of I-95 had already prompted changes to the line, as the Route 15 trolley east of Frankford Avenue has been replaced by buses since 2012.

The decision to take the trolleys off the line -- there are 18 in the fleet -- results from a combination of factors, said Sauer, including the current mixed use of buses and trolleys, scheduling with the trolley's operators, and the PennDot construction.

"It's kind of the right moment for us to pull them in, take a look at them, rebuild things where needed, where necessary, and to get those cars back on the line," Sauer said.

The cars were built in the late 1940s and saw an overhaul in 2002, according to a 2019 Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) report examining modernization efforts for Route 15 between Frankford Avenue and Broad Street.

And it's not the first time bus service has been used on the line, with bus replacement floated as a consideration as SEPTA undergoes trolley modernization and bus revitalization.

"SEPTA staff report that buses frequently substitute for trolleys on Route 15 due to mechanical failures and expressed doubts that all of the PCC-II's will remain operational between today and trolley modernization," noted the DVRPC analysis, which included a microsimulation of curbside bus service for the portion of the route.

A 100-page report on revitalizing SEPTA's bus network suggests that the agency consider converting the Route 15 trolley on Girard into a bus route, which "should be extended to 69th Street."

As of Sunday, however, buses will serve along the normal Route 15 line.

"People love the trolleys; the trolleys are Philadelphia," Sauer said. "I'm a trolley person -- I grew up around the trolleys, I operated the trolleys -- so I know how people feel about them. So once they hear rumblings that the trolleys might go away, people get upset, and they fill in the blanks."

Joe Lee, 35, of Port Richmond, began wondering about the status of the Route 15 trolley line after seeing chatter on social media about possible changes to service.

Lee isn't a frequent rider, but recognizes the important connection the line serves to the area's residents, where public transit access can be lacking.

He called the ongoing I-95 construction there "insane."

"It's just so crazy that they're going to spend all this money to do all this work, last however many number of years it's been, and then they're not going to actually bring back the trolleys?" Lee said earlier this month. "Or there won't be a timeline to bring back the trolleys? Like, that's just crazy to me."

___

(c)2020 The Philadelphia Inquirer

Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


More in Vehicles
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Sponsored
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Parametric design capabilities enable modeling of cantilever sets, masts, portals, and wires. 3D modeling of your OLE system will significantly decrease production time of construction deliverables, including plan layouts, schematics, reports, and SEDs.
Sep 6th, 2019
OH: Greater Cleveland RTA's board president pleads guilty in 2019, agency faces potential 'death spiral'
The authority is now looking to its future with a new CEO at the helm. And it is trying to determine what public transportation will look like in Cuyahoga County in the years to come and what the agency needs to do to prepare.
Dec 30th, 2019
Md Ot Mta
MDOT MTA Purple Line light-rail vehicle display on tour
Communities are invited to host the scale model in 2020.
Dec 26th, 2019
St Louis
A new look launches for St. Louis Metro transit vehicles
The new look is currently on three MetroLink trains and 26 new MetroBus vehicles.
Dec 17th, 2019
Alstom
New Amtrak Acela trains help stimulate economy nationwide
Alstom trainset production creates 1,300 new jobs with parts from nearly 250 suppliers.
Dec 9th, 2019
Evaporator And Condensor Hdrc Coils
Cooney HDRC Coated Coils with REVS
Cooney HDRC Coated Coils reduce weight and coil fouling while maintaining design performance in the harsh rail environment. REVS technology eliminates vibration related cracking.
Nov 26th, 2019
MARTA General Manager/CEO Jeffrey A. Parker, seated left, and Stadler US Inc. CEO Martin Ritter shake hands following a signing ceremony for a 254 new rail car contract.
Stadler lands pair of milestone contracts with MARTA, SBCTA
The contracts include the first hydrogen-powered trains in the U.S. and the single largest rail car order in MARTA’s history.
Nov 15th, 2019
Bart
BART’s first legacy car heads to recycler
The BART car was decommissioned after more than two million service miles.
Nov 12th, 2019
Caltrain
Caltrain roadshow of model future electric fleet comes to San Mateo
The roadshow serves as an outreach effort to inform on the benefits of the modernization projects.
Nov 7th, 2019
CT: Lamont’s $21B transportation plan emphasizes fixing bottlenecks, financed mainly through federal borrowing
Gov. Ned Lamont’s $21 billion transportation plan includes Metro-North railcars, Hartford Line stations and CT Transit buses.
Nov 6th, 2019
Nine-car trains on track for PATH Newark-WTC Line, following authorization by Port Authority Board of Commissioners
Construction in stations along the system’s busiest route will enable nine-car trains running more frequently.
Oct 28th, 2019
BAE Systems help reduce transportation emissions to clean air in major cities
The company says its products help save more than 20 million gallons of fuel and more than 200,000 tons of CO2 from entering earth’s atmosphere.
Oct 3rd, 2019
SEPTA to enhance regional rail service for I-95 reconstruction
SEPTA will be adding capacity and trips with leased coach cars and other adjustments.
Sep 30th, 2019
The newly procured bi-level coaches will be reproductions of the current bi-level fleet, which will minimize required operation and maintenance training.
MBTA to procure 80 bi-level commuter coaches from Hyundai-Rotem
The bi-level coaches will add capacity as they replace single-level cars with the first new vehicles expected to be delivered in the fall of 2022.
Sep 27th, 2019