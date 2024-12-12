CA: Caltrain's Billie Eilish 'test run' could be the first of many

Billie Eilish's San Jose shows have enough draw to pack an arena in the 13th largest city in the U.S. two nights in a row and turn its concession stands completely vegan. Now, the Bay Area's transit system is feeling the pull.

On Monday, the Caltrain announced that a special Billie Eilish-themed car will shuttle fans to her San Jose shows on Dec. 10 and 11. The car will be part of a southbound train departing San Francisco at 5:19 p.m. and arriving at San Jose Diridon Station, across the street from the SAP Center, at 6:18 p.m.

Caltrain representative Dan Lieberman described the themed car as a "test run." Last year, crowds en route to Eras Tour shows in Santa Clara turned southbound Caltrain cars (and an Amtrak line) into unofficial Swiftie Expresses. Anticipating another boost in ridership this week, the rail service is leaning in.

"Now that we've electrified, and since Billie Eilish also has a strong pro-sustainability and pro-transit message, we figured we would give this a shot," Lieberman told SFGATE. "And so far, people seem very excited about it."

The hourlong ride from San Francisco to San Jose will resemble a PG-rated party bus on rails. The car's interior will be decorated, music will play, and Caltrain will host a trivia contest with Billie Eilish and Caltrain merch as prizes. But, most importantly, the train car will be packed with enthusiastic fans.

"When you're heading to a concert, that's the attitude you want to have," Lieberman said. "You want to get into the vibe, you want to be there with people who are excited about the same thing."

If the test run goes well as Caltrain expects, then these sorts of themed cars could become regular occurrences, Lieberman said.

