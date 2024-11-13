NY: Northeast corridor Amtrak service between NYC and New Haven suspended due to transformer fire

A transformer fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, suspending Amtrak travel in both directions along the Northeast corridor between Penn Station and New Haven, according to the fire department.

The fire, located in a substation at Bronxdale and East Tremont avenues in the Bronx, ignited around 2:30 p.m., causing a power loss for trains in the area, FDNY said. Sixty fire and EMS responders were deployed, and the operations are still ongoing.

Limited services will be available between Boston and New Haven, according to an Amtrak alert, and trains approaching the station are being relocated out of the area at slower speeds.

Metro-North Railroad services are running and honoring Amtrak tickets because of the incident.

This is at least the third brush fire in the past week in New York City amid an ongoing drought in the city. There were two brush fires in as many days in Prospect Park this past weekend. On Saturday, a fire scorched a 2-acre wooded area as more than 100 firefighters, including special brush fire units, fought the fire for nearly three hours.

The city is currently on a drought warning, with city officials urging New Yorkers to help conserve water during a historically dry spell for the city.

