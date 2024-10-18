NEW ZEALAND: ‘Rogue’ seal ‘didn’t seem fazed’ on train tracks in New Zealand. So rescuers stepped in

People in New Zealand found an out-of-place seal disrupting train traffic. The “rogue” animal appeared unbothered by its surroundings, prompting wildlife officials to step in.

Railway commuters outside the capital city of Wellington reported a fur seal sitting on the train tracks on the morning of Oct. 16, New Zealand’s Department of Conservation said in a news release.

“Although the loose seal caused issues for public transport, many people were more concerned with the welfare of the animal,” officials said.

David Moss, a ranger with the department, said the animal was “a sub-adult fur seal, which isn’t an unusual sight around Wellington. However, it was quite skinny, and didn’t seem fazed by its predicament, which could be signs of fatigue.”

The conservation department shared photos of the “rogue” seal on Facebook.

Fur seals, also known as kekeno, “are cute, but they can give a serious bite, even when not in top condition,” Moss said in the release.

Wildlife officials moved the seal off the tracks and released it at a beach farther away.

“In recent years, seals have turned up in several unusual places across New Zealand, including fish and chip shops, hardware stores, and even golf courses,” Moss said. “Rangers are trained in managing these situations in a way which keeps both people and animals safe.”

“The shore is right there, how are there not 10 of them?” a Facebook user commented.

“(It) wanted to catch the train,” another person commented.

“No excuse to be on the track. Needs to buy a ticket like everybody else,” one user wrote.

Wellington is on the southern coast of New Zealand’s North Island.

