CA: Popular SF Muni route to return this month after half a decade of construction

Sep. 10—A busy San Francisco Muni Metro line is finally returning after a half-decade-long construction and remodeling project.

L Taraval light rail service is slated to resume operating on its full route between Embarcadero Station and the SF Zoo on Sept. 28, eliminating the need for a train-to-bus transfer at West Portal Station.

The train will run every 10 minutes on weekdays and every 12 minutes on weekends, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said in a news release.

Light rail service on the line, which had approximately 30,000 riders per day prior to the construction, was suspended in 2019 for the SFMTA's L Taraval Improvement Project. The $90 million initiative included new train tracks and overhead power lines, the planting of more than 175 trees along the route, new sewer and water lines, and the complete repaving of Taraval Street.

SFMTA said the tracks, which had not been replaced for nearly 50 years, will deliver a smoother and quieter ride for passengers. Crews also installed five new traffic signals that prioritize public transit.

Riders will board the train by using 22 new extended boarding islands. Previously, riders had to get on and off trains directly from the street, which resulted in approximately 10 people being hit each year, SFMTA said. Also, more stops will have elevated platforms and curb ramps for riders with limited mobility.

Taraval Street, which is listed as a high-injury corridor in the city's Vision Zero plan, had its own safety improvements during the project. Crews made the crosswalks more visible and extended the sidewalks, intending to make the area safer for pedestrians, SFMTA said. The city also added 71 new streetlights.

The yearslong construction wasn't smooth for the neighborhood, though. Rugged pavement, noisy equipment and the removal of restaurant parklets on Taraval Street made it difficult for local businesses to operate during the project.

Robert Guerra, who runs Guerra Quality Meats, previously told the San Francisco Standard that customers have avoided the area since the construction began and his building was even damaged. Other businesses said that the construction timeline was too long.

Earlier this year, city leaders stepped in to compensate some small businesses for the construction's inconveniences. SF Mayor London Breed and supervisors Joel Engardio and Myrna Melgar approved $1 million to be split among the businesses affected by the project, the mayor's office said in a news release. In August, the first round of grants was distributed to 150 businesses, which received up to $5,000 each.

