MN: Is a second daily Amtrak Borealis train between St. Paul and Chicago in the works?

Amtrak's Borealis route runs once each day between St. Paul and Chicago, and ridership has been so strong that some are wondering if a second daily trip is needed.

"It would be premature for us to discuss adding a third train at this time," said Anne Meyer, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which has joined with Wisconsin and Illinois to sponsor the line that began operations May 21.

In the month that followed, more than 18,500 passengers hopped on the Borealis, a monthly figure right on par with the projected 232,000 riders expected to use the service in the first year.

Borealis trains depart Union Depot at 11:50 a.m. seven days a week and stop in Red Wing and Winona in Minnesota before making multiple stops in Wisconsin on its way to Chicago's Union Station. Trips take about 7½ hours. Return trips depart the Windy City at 11:05 a.m. and arrive in St. Paul at 6:29 p.m.

A quick check of fares showed the one-way coach fare from St. Paul to Chicago Monday was $77, but only $9 to Red Wing and $18 to Winona.

Amtrak did not have specific station-by-station numbers for June yet, but Ramsey County Commissioner Rafael Ortega said "lots of people" have been making short runs to Red Wing and La Crosse. "There is a demand for that and this meets it."

A lot would have to happen before an additional Borealis train could become a reality. Obviously, the three states would have to pony up to pay for it. But if there were interest, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said the railroad would listen.

Borealis did not happen overnight and a second run won't either. After all, six weeks of ridership numbers during the peak summer travel season is a small sample size. On the other hand, runs serving an average of 300 riders a day have sparked optimism.

"In my estimation, Borealis will be successful all year long," Ortega said. "Let's have those discussions."

Transit drivers test their skills in 'Bus Roadeo'

Some of the top transit bus drivers in the state gather at Canterbury Park in Shakopee on Saturday to hone their driving skills and gain new ones. The occasion is the 37th annual "Bus Roadeo" put on by the Minnesota Public Transit Association.

Competitors from small and large agencies will be scored in 15 categories as they make their way through an obstacle course requiring them to navigate tight turns without hitting cones or tennis balls that represent objects such as cars, mailboxes or pedestrians. Drivers also will participate in a judgment stop, which is a test of their ability to stop their bus in front of a small object in front of them.

"The Roadeo will offer a good perspective and showcase the talents of these operators as they maneuver through obstacles with these large-sized vehicles," said Chad Deegan, the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority senior transportation administrator. Deegan, who is helping coordinate the event, said, "These are everyday kind of occurrences that show how precise they need to be to maintain safety for riders and for the vehicles."

Winners of the competition will be eligible to advance to the International Roadeo in April 2025 in Austin, Texas.

