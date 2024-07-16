FL: What happens on a Taylor Swift sing-along train? Here’s what Miami tour fans can expect

MIAMI — All aboard the Taylor Swift train.

Passenger rail service Brightline has Swiftie Fever and will run “sing-along” trains to get fans closer to their idol when she performs at Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 18-20.

The October shows open the last leg of Swift’s record-setting, 152-date Eras Tour, and are expected to draw large crowds and high emotions.

Brightline, which developed the promotion with iHeartRadio, is promising the two sing-along trains will have “themed decor with enchanting surprises along the way by DJs from Orlando’s XL106.7 and Magic107.7 as they sing to the verses of all their favorite Tay-tunes.”

Passengers can also can “swap friendship bracelets, capture timeless memories with photo-ops and enjoy curated bites and beverages on the ride.”

Travis Christ, chief commercial officer for Brightline, described it as a “first-of-its-kind immersive experience.”

Jeremy Rice, program director of iHeartRadio’s XL 106.7 + Magic 107.7 Orlando, said that “our partnership with Brightline allows us to bring fans even closer to the action.”

Rice said he “can’t wait to see the memories our listeners will make on board.”

Passengers will get round-trip shuttle transportation and ride-share options between Brightline’s Aventura Station and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The station is about 7 miles east of the stadium.

Brightline says an “additional fee may apply” to the shuttle service. Brightline has come under criticism in recent months for jacking up fares and veering away from the affordable prices it once promised regular riders, including business travelers.

Brightline is the latest business to tap into the Swiftie craze and try to make money off of it.

In June, Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center had a “TayTay Dance Party.” One of the University of Miami’s most popular classes this fall focuses on the pop star.

Here are details on the Brightline service to the concerts in Miami Gardens:

Southbound Sing-Along departures from Orlando

—12:50 p.m. departure from Orlando; 3:56 p.m. arrival at Aventura Station

—1:50 p.m. departure from Orlando; 4:51 p.m. arrival at Aventura Station

Prices start at $209 one-way for “Smart” riders and $309 one-way for “Premium” passengers. They are on sale now. Brightline advises guests look for the Sing-Along Train icon when on the website.

Brightline also will have other, cheaper options on concert days. What it dubs its Hard Rock Connect trains to Aventura Station will run on a regular schedule and “without the Sing-Along takeover experience” on the days of the concerts.

Southbound Hard Rock Connect departures from Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale

—2:50 p.m. departure from Orlando

—5:00 p.m. departure from West Palm Beach

—5:24 p.m. departure from Boca Raton

—5:42 p.m. departure from Fort Lauderdale

—5:56 p.m. arrival to Aventura Station

Northbound Hard Rock Connect departures from Miami

—3:45 p.m. departure from Miami; 4:02 p.m. arrival at Aventura Station

—4:50 p.m. departure from Miami; 5:07 p.m. arrival at Aventura Station

—5:45 p.m. departure from Miami; 6:02 p.m. arrival at Aventura Station

Once the concerts end and fans have to go home, Brightline will take them back Oct. 18-20.

Northbound late trains

—12:30 a.m. departure to Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm and Orlando

—1:30 a.m. departure to Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm

Southbound late trains

—12:28 a.m. departure to Miami

_____

©2024 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.