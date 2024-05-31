AL: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Talks with Mobile about ‘possible commitment’ for Amtrak

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office is in contact with Mobile city officials about a possible state commitment on the Gulf Coast rail project, according to a governor’s spokesperson.

But the train intrigue doesn’t stop in Mobile, according to an Alabama representative on the Southern Rail Commission.

Ivey’s office is also attuned to talks about possible expansion of Amtrak services around the state, which will be highlighted in a revised economic impact analysis to be released in about 30 days, said the SRC representative. The analysis is a revision to a 2017 report by Jacksonville State University and looks at the economic impact of expanded passenger rail service in Alabama.

“It goes beyond Mobile,” said Toby Bennington, director of planning & development with the City of Anniston and one of the Alabama representatives on the SRC. “It is a good time to communicate and start talking about what the service will mean for the state.”

Searching for support

Train intrigue has resurfaced in Alabama after the Mobile City Council, during a meeting on Tuesday, expressed dismay over having to potentially cover the entire $3.048 million in operations costs over the next three years. The subsidy would be utilized to support the operations of a new state-supported Amtrak service along the Gulf Coast with twice daily trips between New Orleans and Mobile.

The council’s concerns focus on the fact that the states of Mississippi ($14 million) and Louisiana ($6 million) are contributing money to support capital improvements along a rail line between New Orleans and Mobile, but the State of Alabama is not.

Both states are also footing the $3.048 million operations subsidy – the same amount being asked of Mobile city taxpayers.

City officials stressed it wasn’t fair for Mobile taxpayers to be expected to pay for the entire amount when no other cities were being asked to do the same.

The state, buoyed through a $178.8 million federal grant, would see an approximately $72 million improvement to its rail lines within Mobile County, including upgrades assisting the Alabama State Port Authority, a state agency.

Gina Maiola, spokeswoman for Ivey’s office, said Wednesday that “our office continues to have discussion with Mayor (Sandy) Stimpson as we work to identify a feasible path forward for the state’s possible commitment.”

Stimpson, in a statement to AL.com, confirmed the talks with Ivey’s staff.

“After hearing council feedback yesterday, the next step for the city would be to continue discussions with the Governor’s office about the state’s potential involvement in the project,” Stimpson said. “We are still hopeful to have agreements before the Council quickly and look forward to the return of Gulf Coast passenger rail service.”

The council’s looming decisions on the subsidy and a land-lease agreement for a train depot near Cooper Riverside Park, carries significant weight. Without five of seven council members backing either matter, the train project will remain in limbo. In addition, the $228 million in capital investments to the rail line remains on hold.

Port support

The discussions between the Stimpson and Ivey represent a reversal of sorts on the Amtrak project. Three years ago, the Alabama State Port Authority opposed the project out of concern over adding more trains to the rail line. Their concerns led to opposition by both Stimpson and Ivey’s office.

Bennington said that support from the Alabama State Port Authority – who were named in a case against Amtrak before the U.S. Surface Transportation Board – has piqued interest among state officials on providing financial support.

Alabama state officials do not directly subsidize Amtrak services within the state, but the Legislature included a $60,000 allocation in the General Fund to support its membership in the SRC. The SRC was created by Congress in 1982, as a commission that advocates for comprehensive rail transportation services in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Alabama’s only Amtrak stops are in Anniston, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. The three cities are part of the long-distance New York-to-New Orleans Crescent route.

“I think there is interest is there to have a dialogue to talk about (supporting the Gulf Coast service),” Bennington said. “The Port has bought into it, and the city will hopefully buy into it. There are a lot of moving parts and it’s time for everyone to sit down and talk and see what kind of city-state partnership can be on the horizon.”

Amtrak officials said they were supportive of whatever approach the city takes. On Tuesday, Amtrak officials said they were willing “to follow the mayor’s lead” on the issues before the council. It takes five of seven council members to vote in support of the $3.048 million subsidy, and the same number of council members to approve a land lease agreement so Amtrak can construct a train stop near Cooper Riverside Park.

“We are happy to answer whatever questions the governor’s office might have,” said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. “We’re supportive of the local efforts to develop funding for the train service and we’ll support whatever the city needs from us as they engage state officials.”

Councilman William Carroll, who represents downtown Mobile, said he is hopeful “all partners” that could see a benefit from the project will “come to some type of agreement.”

“Hopefully, our governor, city and council will see a beneficial use of having Amtrak here along with the capital improvements and the benefits that would come to the region,” he said.

