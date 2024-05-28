LA: St. Charles streetcar gets over $5 million for accessibility upgrades to serve disabled riders

May 24—The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is getting more than $5 million to make the St. Charles streetcar line accessible for riders with disabilities.

The federal government is giving the RTA $5,492,524 to make the streetcar route comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA. The funds came as a result of President Joe Biden signing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November 2021.

The law aims to improve transportation infrastructures, including roads, bridges, public transit, ports and waterways, in the United States. The bill also invests in infrastructure related to communities impacted by climate change.

The federal funding for the streetcar line comes after a New Orleans family won a federal disability discrimination lawsuit against RTA, WWL-TV reported. As a result, 8-year-old Oscar Edmunds, who uses a wheelchair, was provided expanded access to the St. Charles streetcar line.

The streetcars marked in red that travel the Canal Street, Rampart and Riverfront routes are ADA compliant, according to the RTA website. Currently, only some of the streetcars marked in green that travel the St. Charles Avenue line are ADA-accessible.

