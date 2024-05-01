CA: Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission to get passenger rail study update

Apr. 30—SANTA CRUZ — The local lead managing a major study of passenger rail feasibility in Santa Cruz County will receive an update on the effort this week at the agency's monthly meeting.

Staff with the county's Regional Transportation Commission will share the latest with the 13-member board when it comes to the development of the Zero Emission Passenger Rail and Trail Project Concept Report. The study, ordered by the commission in 2022, aims to provide a detailed look inside what it would take to establish a 22-mile electric passenger rail system from Watsonville to Santa Cruz including preliminary engineering, environmental, design, service frequencies and more.

The focus of the meeting, set to start at 9 a.m. Thursday in Capitola City Council Chambers at 420 Capitola Ave., surrounds proposed design guidelines that will help with continued progress on the study, which is expected to be finished by early 2025, according to the staff report.

In order for the commission's staff to continue study progress, assumptions need to be made for design methodology used in developing the project alignments for the rail and the multiuse trail that is planned alongside of it. This includes establishing standards for track alignment and how far from the tracks the trail should be located, given space constraints along the Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line.

The staff direction includes a recommendation for the commission to adopt cross guidelines for preferred, constrained, and unconstrained scenarios of rail and trail facilities as well as horizontal setback guidelines from the Santa Cruz Branch Line right-of-way. This will help the staff further analyze constrained locations of the corridor that may not meet typical design guidelines so that it can then identify right of way needs or design exceptions, according to the staff report.

All will be studied in the name of establishing a trail alongside the rail line that can coexist with an electric passenger rail system capable of hitting a minimum speed of 30 mph and maximum speeds of 60 mph in some places. These are the speeds necessary to achieve the frequency, reliability and travel times envisioned in previous studies, according to the staff report.

Conceptual alignment clarification is part of Milestone 2 of the Project Concept Report and public input opportunities are expected this summer. Milestone 3, set to be refined in the fall, includes refined conceptual alignments, station locations and facilities. Possible passenger vehicle types will be shared sometime this summer, according to a timeline graphic from commission staff.

Given that the meeting will be taking place at Capitola City Hall, a representative from the city's public works department will give a presentation to the commission detailing ongoing transportation project efforts from city officials. The historic Capitola Trestle is also within the scope of the Zero Emission Passenger Rail and Trail Project.

If you go

What: Santa Cruz County RTC meeting.

When: 9 a.m. Thursday.

Where: Capitola City Council Chambers, 420 Capitola Ave., Capitola. Zoom also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89597173447.

Why: Zero Emissions Passenger Rail and Trail Project update and design standards.

