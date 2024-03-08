TX: Dallas officials are proving to be a hard sell on extending high-speed rail to Fort Worth

Officials expressed doubts about the feasibility of a high-speed rail line between Dallas and Fort Worth during a Dallas City Council briefing Wednesday.

The project is “separate but complementary” to a Dallas-to- Houston connection that already has received environmental clearance. The larger project could be operated by passenger rail company Amtrak, which is heading up the effort to advance the 205-mile line. Both the Dallas-to- Houston rail line and the Fort Worth extension have yet to be funded.

Council members raised questions about the need for the 30-mile stretch connecting Dallas and Fort Worth, pointing to a lack of concrete economic benefits and the potential to harm downtown development. The council approved a “one-seat ride” in 2015, according to Regional Transportation Council director Michael Morris, but officials say that support predated both plans for a new Dallas convention center and the current council members’ tenure.

One-seat ride refers to travelers being able to ride between two points without having to switch to a different rail line.

“I think we have a responsibility nine years after that legislative agenda was passed to look at whether it still makes sense today,” said Paul Ridley, whose council district includes a portion of downtown. “I doubt very much that even the 2015 council would have written a blank check in support of the one-seat ride at that time, and indeed would have put conditions on it that made sense to achieve that in terms of cost, practicality and actual improvement in travel times.”

A major point of tension for several council members is the project’s current alignment. It would bring an elevated rail line through the southwest corner of downtown Dallas, with a seven-story elevated station in the Cedars near the planned $3 billion convention center project. Right of way for the line was previously set to cut directly through the convention center property, but a recent shift north has moved it out of the direct path.

The Cedars station has already been federally cleared, making planning directors hesitant to embark on a lengthy process to move it.

Several council members also pressed Morris on what they called a lack of communication from the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the regional body that advises on mobility.

Morris and other presenters pointed to what they say would be an economic boon for Dallas by moving forward with the preferred alignment. That would see the rail line run east of the Hyatt Regency and connect the high-speed rail station to both the Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station on the southwest side of downtown and the Hyatt Regency via a sky bridge.

By increasing density around the station, it could become a destination, and property values around high-speed rail stations typically increase exponentially, according to Morris and Andy Byford of Amtrak.

Council member Omar Narvaez said he supports the rail line because of its potential to connect Dallas to cities across the country.

“If we are at the epicenter of high-speed rail for the entire United States, this can take Dallas into a trajectory ... that I can’t even imagine,” said Narvaez, who also chairs the city’s transportation and infrastructure committee.

But other Dallas officials did not share his enthusiasm. They worry the project as proposed presents more risk to the city than potential benefits.

Comparisons to international cities with greater density and less car ownership don’t make sense, council member Cara Mendelsohn argued.

“We’re a very different city,” Mendelsohn said.

Others in Dallas also have come out against the current alignment. Hunt Realty Investments said it would interfere with the company’s plans for a $5 billion development on land it owns around the Hyatt.

Morris said only about a dozen private properties would be impacted by a right of way for the Dallas-to- Fort Worth line, though he stressed the environmental clearance process would bring a more definitive answer.

There is one other feasible alignment option, Morris said. That’s a rail line running west of the Hyatt instead of east, which wouldn’t require moving the environmentally cleared station at the Cedars. But that wouldn’t allow for the same seamless pedestrian connectivity to the EBJ Union Station.

Other council members like Mendelsohn insisted an underground route through Dallas is the only way forward, despite engineering studies indicating a 20-minute delay would be created by passengers having to come up to the elevated station from an underground stop.

Meanwhile, all council members expressed support for the Dallas-to- Houston project. That line, ending at the Cedars station, could move forward independent of an extension to Fort Worth.

“I support that connection very steadfastly because of the distance between origin and destination [but] we don’t have that with Fort Worth,” Ridley said. “We’ve got a 30-mile distance that people can traverse in 40 minutes by car, or use the current Trinity Railway Express to achieve their travel destination.”

Morris said he hopes a solution will present itself as the environmental clearance process moves forward.

“My hope over the next year is to bring consensus on how I can develop a win-win item between high-speed rail, the convention center and Union Station … without hurting at all, or making go backwards, Dallas-to- Houston high-speed rail,” he said. “I don’t think anyone is interested in going backwards.”

