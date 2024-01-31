CT: Lamont: 'More frequent and faster rail' will play an 'enormous role' in Connecticut's future growth

Jan. 29—Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday pinned the hopes of his administration's economic development efforts on billions of dollars in federal investments in the Northeast Corridor, saying that rail would play an "enormous role," in Connecticut's future growth.

The 457-corridor between Washington, D.C. and Boston is plagued by crumbling infrastructure, excessive curves and high-speed trains that are forced to crawl through congested areas. In Connecticut, alone, the cost of existing projects to bring the rail line up to state of good repair — including the replacement of several century-old bridges — is roughly $6.5 billion, with even more work likely on the way.

Those repairs are critical to Lamont's goal of shaving another 15 minutes off of the roughly 99 minute commute between New Haven and New York City by the year 2035. With faster commutes on rail than travel on Interstate 95, the governor and his economic development team hope to woo more residents and businesses to settle in the state.

"I know what rail means in terms of growth and opportunity in this state," Lamont said. "People say, what are you going to do about traffic congestion? 'Oh my god, I-95,' — rail, more frequent and faster rail."

The governor delivered his comments during a roundtable discussion on the future of the Northeast Corridor at the headquarters of Charter Communications. Other participants included Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner, Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi and Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose.

The Northeast Corridor in Connecticut includes both shorter commuter routes operated by Metro-North and CT Rail, as well as Amtrak's longer inter-city routes. Officials with both Amtrak and Metro-North described how the pandemic has continued to shape commuter habits, with fewer people traveling for work five days a week.

Despite the shift, Gardner said the nation is seeing a "resurgence" of interest in rail driven in part due to travelers' frustrations with airport services and traffic jams.

Amtrak ridership rose by nearly 25 percent last year, falling just short of pre-pandemic levels. Last year also saw the opening of the nation's first private high-speed rail service, Florida's Brightline, with others set to launch in the coming years.

"The interstate era is over, I think we can enunciate that more clearly," Gardner said, noting that the number of miles added to the interstate system has dwindled in recent years.

Others stressed the need for more modern rail service to entice businesses and developers to invest in downtown areas surrounding train stations. Lamont, in particular, has focused on promoting transit-oriented development as a method of relieving the state's housing shortage.

"We're not going to do what I-95 did, which was bulldoze through the heart of communities," Gardner said.

Later this year, Amtrak will debut its new fleet of Acela trains capable of traveling at 160 mph. Even with the technology available, however, the trains will continue to be limited to just 30 mph through some bottlenecks in Connecticut, such as the Devon River Bridge, until the necessary upgrades are made.

On the commuter lines, Lamont also pushed through service reductions along some routes last year as a result of anemic ridership. Those cuts are due to expire later this year, unless they are continued by lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session that starts next week.

