PA: Lehigh Valley passenger rail study, the ‘first step,’ to be released in early 2024

The first step to bring back passenger rail service is almost complete, the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study Joint Technical and Coordinating Committee was told Wednesday morning.

“We spoke with the PennDOT multimodal office and WSP, the study consultant, earlier this month to discern the status of the project,” said LVTS Technical Committee Secretary Becky Bradley. “We were told we should expect to have the study in the first couple of months of 2024. We’re going to start working on scheduling a meeting with PennDOT and the consultants to review that study shortly.”

The $300,000 study, which is being funded and administered by PennDOT, started in August 2022 and was scheduled to be completed this fall. However, delays from the consultant have slowed things down.

There was concern about the status of the Lehigh Valley’s passenger rail status earlier this month when similar projects in Scranton and Reading were each accepted into the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program and received $500,000 in federal funding to complete a service plan.

The Lehigh Valley will have to present its PennDOT plan before being accepted into the program.

Bradley, who is also executive director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, reminded the committee that the Valley isn’t in competition with the other cities.

“It doesn’t mean that they’re ahead of us or not ahead of us or that they got something that we didn’t get,” Bradley said. “With that kind of wild assumption, we need to make sure that the facts are made known. That’s a process that will take a while to get through for all of us and they got competitive funding to help them with their next phase of the project. It doesn’t mean that one person is going to win or two. It’s not like that.”

Bradley said the upcoming report will examine 12 potential rail corridors that could provide service to New York, Philadelphia or Reading.

“Up until this study, no effort has broadly examined the potential for restoration of passenger rail services across former corridors between the Lehigh Valley, New York, Philadelphia and Reading, all of which are nearby cities with current or planned intercity passenger rail services,” Bradley said.

Meeting participant Brett Webber wanted to know what sort of interest Amtrak is showing in the study.

“This is not the point to do that,” Bradley answered. “This study is going to follow the federal standards that you have to follow to actually get a passenger rail system which is different from previous studies. Federal rules and regulations are a little slightly different than they were before, and so the next step would be to identify a project sponsor and operator and that sort of thing.”

LVTS board member Richard Molchany, Lehigh County’s director of general services, wondered if future funding for the project would be diverted from other transportation funds.

David Alas from PennDOT’s central office said he met with the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, which is handling the proposed Reading line, and was told there was no current allocation of funds for anything pertaining to rail.

“They feel like things are just too in the preliminary stages to make any accommodations to that point,” Alas said, adding that any funding would have to be outside the normal realm of highway and bridge funding.

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones

