CA: Proposed passenger rail line through Napa County is eligible for funding

Dec. 18—A 40-mile-long passenger train service proposed to run from Solano to Marin counties — and through Napa County — is eligible for federal funding.

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District, or SMART, made the announcement on Monday. The route has been designated for inclusion under the Federal Railroad Administration's corridor identification and development program.

State Senate President-designee Mike McGuire, D- Healdsburg, in a news release called the move "a game-changer."

"Up until now, this east-west rail corridor that connects Marin, Sonoma and Solano counties hadn't been eligible for federal passenger rail funding," he said. "Now, SMART will be able to tap these federal and state funds to help move the commuter service east."

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D- Napa, also applauded the move.

"This is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of bringing passenger rail to more North Bay communities," Dodd said in the statement.

The rail route already exists and is used by freight trains. SMART owns the tracks from Novato to Napa Junction near American Canyon, a distance of 24 miles. Union Pacific owns the tracks from Napa Junction to Suisun City, a 15-mile stretch.

Money is the big barrier to adding passenger service. A 2019 SMART feasibility study estimated the startup costs at $780 million to $1 billion.

Tracks would have to be improved. They can handle slow-moving freight trains, but not passenger trains that would move at 60 mph or more. New ties, rails and ballasts are needed, the study said.

Additional stations would be needed as well, including one in American Canyon for a Napa County stop.

Should such a passenger line ever be established, Napa County residents could take the train west to Novato. There, the line would tie in with the existing SMART passenger service, which runs from Larkspur to Santa Rosa.

Or Napa residents could take the train east to Suisun City. There, the line would tie into the existing Capitol Corridor service that runs from the Sacramento area to San Jose.

"SMART's existing operation of freight services on these tracks lays the foundation for a future where passengers can seamlessly travel by train from Novato to Sacramento," said Eric Lucan, chair of the SMART board of directors, in a news release.

Napa County a century ago had passenger train service that was curtailed with the coming of the automobile. The question today is whether 21st-century challenges will lead to a rebirth.

"As we see it, this passenger rail connection could provide tremendous benefits to Californians in the form of transportation options, reduction of greenhouse gases and congestion relief," the 2019 study said.

