NJ: ‘Ricardo,’ the bull that stopped trains at Newark Penn Station, gets new home

A bull that ran along the tracks at Newark Penn Station and delayed trains Thursday morning is now living at an animal sanctuary in Sussex County.

“Our showstopper bull, Ricardo is safe at his new home, Skylands Animal Sanctuary,” NJ Transit said in a tweet on Friday morning.

The sanctuary posted photos and video of the bull in a pasture at the 232-acre facility in Wantage on Thursday evening.

“Ricardo waking up from tranquilizer. He has had a long, rough day of fighting for his life, luckily it has paid off. He has already been seen by our veterinarian and hopefully he will stand up soon,” the sanctuary said on Facbook.

Earlier Thursday, Mike Stura, the president and founder of Skylands, posted on social media that he was en route to Newark to retrieve the bull, which was dubbed Ricardo after it was captured by cops.

The bull caused a stir at Penn Station on Thursday, delaying NJ Transit and Amtrak trains as Port Authority and Newark police scrambled to corral the wayward animal.

There are multiple slaughterhouses in Newark, though it wasn’t immediately clear if one was responsible for the loose animal.

Newark police and Port Authority police eventually found the bull behind a building on Frelinghysen Avenue near the corner of Victoria Street and contained it inside a fence lot, authorities said. That location is about three miles south of Newark Penn Station.

Newark police said they were called to look for the animal at about 10:45 a.m. No one was injured by the bull or while it was corralled, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide additional information on Friday morning.

More than 400 animals live at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary.

