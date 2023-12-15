NJ: Bull on train track delays NJ Transit trains at Newark Penn Station

A bull made its way onto a track at Newark Penn Station on Thursday morning and caused trains to be delayed by as much as 45 minutes before it was captured in a parking lot almost three miles away, officials said.

A photo published by NJ Transit at 11:19 a.m. on X — formerly Twitter — showed the animal on a track near the edge of a platform.

Newark police and Port Authority police found the bull behind a building on Frelinghysen Avenue near the corner of Victoria Street and contained it inside a fence lot, authorities said.

The bull will be taken in by a local animal sanctuary, police said. The sanctuary was not identified.

There are multiple slaughterhouses in Newark, though it wasn’t immediately clear if one was responsible for the loose animal.

Newark police said they were called to look for the animal at about 10:45 a.m. No one was injured by the bull or while it was corralled, police said.

Video on Twitter shows the bull trotting along the tracks

Train tickets were still being cross-honored by PATH at Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street in New York as of 12:05 p.m.

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit nj.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.