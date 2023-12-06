OH: Proposed Amtrak route linking Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati wins key federal funding for future planning

Washington, D.C. – Expanded Amtrak service linking Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati is a step closer to reality, with the awarding of federal funding to study key metrics of the proposed route.

The 3C+D route is one of four in Ohio selected for key new funding from the federal government for planning and development of expanded passenger rail throughout the United States.

New and expanded service between Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit was also selected for the Federal Railroad Administration’s new corridor development program, according to Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office, which was given advance notification of the funding winners.

Routes linking Columbus to Chicago and Pittsburgh and increased service from Cincinnati to New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C., also will be awarded $500,000 each to put together a service development plan that will outline the expenses, potential ridership, travel times and other key factors involved in expanded service.

Brown hailed the news as good for Ohio’s economy.

“Today’s announcement is a great first step toward expanding Amtrak in Ohio,” said Brown. “Good Amtrak service shouldn’t be a privilege only for people on the coasts. These new routes would expand opportunity, help grow businesses and create jobs, and connect communities in Ohio and across the Midwest. I fought for the investment to make Amtrak expansion in Ohio possible – and I will keep fighting to make sure that Ohio receives these critical infrastructure projects.”

In addition to the planning funding, the Ohio corridors will receive priority in future funding competitions.

Stu Nicholson, former executive director of All Aboard Ohio, a passenger-rail advocacy group, said the initial funding is for the first of several stages of study for expanded service, a process that will take several years.

Still, he said, the news was “better than I hoped for.”

If all goes well, Ohioans could see new passenger rail service in four or five years, he said. “The clock starts ticking now.”

The source of the funding for future passenger rail expansions is a new federal initiative, the Corridor Identification and Development Program, part of $66 billion in additional money for rail service included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed by Congress in late 2021.

Amtrak has long targeted Ohio for expansion, arguing that the state is one of the most underserved by passenger rail.

A hypothetical Amtrak schedule released by the rail service in early 2021 included as many as 22 trains passing through Cleveland at all hours of the day and night.

This would not be high-speed rail, which would require major track and other infrastructure upgrades.

Amtrak officials have estimated that the trip between Cleveland and Cincinnati, for example, would likely start at about 5 1/2 hours, reducing to 4 hours and 55 minutes as track improvements are made.

The distance can be driven in about four hours.

Currently, there are two Amtrak routes that stop in Cleveland – the Lake Shore Limited, which connects New York City and Boston to Chicago, and the Capitol Limited, which connects Washington, D.C. to Chicago. Both eastbound and westbound trains on those routes stop in Cleveland in the dark, early-morning hours.

A third route, the Cardinal, travels through southern Ohio, linking Chicago and New York via Cincinnati.

Columbus, meanwhile, is one of the largest cities in the United States without any passenger rail service.

In early 2021, shortly after the election of President Joe Biden, Amtrak unveiled a dramatic expansion plan, dubbed Amtrak Connects US, which includes dozens of proposed new and expanded routes throughout the United States, including several in Ohio.

Later that same year, in a conference call with reporters, Amtrak leaders said they were committed to expanding in Ohio. “Ohio is at the center of the country, it’s at the center of the great history of railroading in the United States,” said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn. “There’s a real opportunity here. And it’s our goal to get this done.”

But expansion in Ohio has always been contingent on state interest.

Columbus almost had rail service more than a decade ago, when the state won federal funding for a Cleveland- Columbus- Cincinnati route. But former Gov. John Kasich famously returned $400 million in federal money in 2010 because he was opposed to state support for passenger rail service.

Since then, however, Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration have revised the rules of its programs, requiring less buy-in from the states.

The new Corridor ID program, for example, includes $500,000 in start-up study money in the first phase. States (or other transportation organizations) would contribute 10% of funding in the second phase, and 20% in the third.

A spokesman for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed that the governor would wait to see the results of the initial studies before committing state money.

Two of the selected corridors in Ohio, 3C+D and Cleveland- Toledo- Detroit, were sponsored by the Ohio Rail Development Commission with support from DeWine. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission sponsored the Pittsburgh- Columbus- Chicago corridor, while Amtrak sponsored additional service from Cincinnati, according to Brown’s office.

