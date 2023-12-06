FL: Anxious for a rail connection to Orlando’s airport? Here’s your chance to weigh in

The status of one of Central Florida’s biggest transportation proposals, the east-west Sunshine Corridor for SunRail and Brightline trains connecting to Orlando’s airport, will be put on rare public display in three meetings with state officials this week.

As the current owner and operator of the region’s SunRail commuter train system, the Florida Department of Transportation is tasked with coordinating the city of Orlando, Orange County, Universal Studios, Brightline and other partners in developing the 11-mile rail line, which has a roughly estimated cost of $2 billion.

The name Sunshine Corridor was coined early last year but the concept has been pursued for much longer in various iterations. Public involvement so far has been limited mostly to high-level overviews.

But FDOT public meetings at different venues on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be the most robust opportunity yet for the public to patiently pepper the transportation department face to face with probing and wide ranging questions such as: when will Central Floridians be able to take a train to the airport and who will pay what amount for the trip?

Funding is a work in progress and will depend crucially on winning federal grants.

“I encourage the public to attend to provide input and to hear the facts about the cost and potential route for the corridor,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

The FDOT evening meetings from 5:30 to 7:30 will include a public opinion survey, visuals of routes and data, and access to the department’s staff. Orlando and Orange County transportation representatives also will attend.

The format will be informal, allowing attendees to wander among visuals and staffers.

Locations are: Tuesday at the Taft Community Center, 9450 S. Orange Ave., Orlando; Wednesday at Holiday Inn, 10771 International Drive, Orlando; and Thursday at Delta Hotels by Marriott, 12490 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando.

The meeting Wednesday also will be provided virtually. Details are at: cflroads.com/news/article/52692/upcoming-public-meetings-sunshine-corridor

The potential for development of the Sunshine Corridor took a blow last year when voters rejected a half-cent increase in sales tax to provide significant financing for road improvements, an enormous upgrade for public busing and expansion of rail.

“It will be really important to continue to gauge the public’s sentiment for even doing the Sunshine Corridor,” said Demings, who proposed and campaigned for the tax. “So with every one of these meetings there will be an opportunity for our residents to learn something new, to become better informed and to formulate an opinion about whether they want to support it or not support it.”

Though the half-cent tax initiative failed, the Sunshine Corridor has remained viable with Universal Studios offering land and funding, FDOT pledging support and President Joe Biden and Congress providing historic levels of funding for rail and other public transportation improvements.

Establishing an Orlando airport link for SunRail’s existing north-south corridor in Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties, which the proposed east-west Sunshine Corridor would do, continues to be one Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s most pressing goals.

Dyer’s transportation director, Tanya Wilder, said the public meetings will offer insights into how SunRail with the arrival of the Sunshine Corridor could expand service to late nights and weekends.

“We are proud of the work done to date and remain committed to furthering that work to ensure this vision becomes a reality and a benefit to all who live, work and play in the city of Orlando and the Central Florida region at large,” Wilder said.

Perhaps the most essential element for the viability of the Sunshine Corridor is Brightline’s ongoing eagerness to develop a route from Orlando’s airport, through the attractions area and onward to a station in Tampa.

The privately owned company recently began upscale, higher-speed service from Miami to Orlando’s airport.

Brightline did not respond to a request for comment about the FDOT public meetings.

John Sprouls, Universal Destinations and Experiences chief administrative officer, said the Sunshine Corridor is overdue.

“The need for transportation has been a pressing challenge for some time and we are encouraged to see this vision take important steps to becoming a reality,” Sprouls said. “The Sunshine Corridor plan is an overall net positive and the right one to pursue.”

