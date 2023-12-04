PA: Amtrak's Pittsburgh route sees increase as more Americans take the train

Nov. 30—WASHINGTON — Amtrak ridership in and out of Pittsburgh grew almost 10% during the 12 months ending Sept. 30, the passenger railroad announced Thursday.

Ridership on the Pennsylvanian route between Pittsburgh and New York City rose from 176,130 trips from October 2021 to September 2022, to 192,728 trips during the subsequent 12 months, an increase of 9.4%. Amtrak's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, aligned with the federal government.

There could be more to come. State transportation officials said in June 2022 that they planned to add a second daily train between Pittsburgh and New York, perhaps within the next three years.

And in September, the state agreed to spend $200 million on improvements to the tracks, which are owned by Norfolk Southern, to allow a second daily train to be added.

Other Amtrak routes also recorded ridership increases. The Keystone, which runs between Harrisburg and New York, recorded 1.1 million trips in the most recent 12-month period, up 38.4% from 806,430 a year earlier. The Pennsylvanian runs along the same route and then goes further west to Pittsburgh. While Amtrak operates both routes, the operations rely on state funding.

Overall, Amtrak ridership rose 24.6%, from 22.9 million trips to 28.6 million.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll said passengers are coming back as the pandemic fades. "Ridership is now up generally around the country,"she said.

Railroad operations have been boosted by billions of dollars for track and train improvements included in President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.

"The best is yet to come," Amtrak board chair Tony Coscia said. "As we build a new era of passenger rail with more modern trains, expanded routes, more frequent service, upgraded stations, and renewed infrastructure, Amtrak will continue to deliver major improvements for current and future Amtrak customers over the coming decade."

