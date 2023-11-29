MN: Duluth awaits word on key federal funding requests for passenger rail service

Nov. 28—DULUTH — In a matter of days, news should come down as to whether the Northern Lights Express service will receive two crucial pieces of federal funding needed to push the passenger rail service toward reality.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation applied in March for two forms of funding from the Federal Rail Administration: one from its Corridor Identification and Development Program and another through its Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program.

Recipients of the Corridor Identification funds are supposed to receive notification by the end of November, and those receiving the Federal-State Partnership dollars should learn of their awards by year's end.

Greg Mathis, MnDOT's planning director for passenger rail service, said the state of Minnesota has set aside $194.7 million to support NLX — a sum that's intended to cover about 20% of the cost of the project and leverage an additional 80% match from the Federal Railroad Administration.

"Over the summer and fall we've been building a passenger rail team that includes additional staff that we're bringing on board within MnDOT, and then we're also working on scoping consultant contracts to get consultant support to help deliver the project," Mathis said at a virtual town hall meeting regarding the project Monday.

He said the availability of federal funding will dictate the project timeline to a large extent.

When completed, NLX plans to offer four round trips daily between Minneapolis' Target Field Station and Duluth's historic Union Depot at 506 W. Michigan St. It would include stops in Superior, Hinckley, Cambridge and Coon Rapids. The trip is expected to take about 2 1/2 hours each way. Mathis said the cost of tickets has yet to be determined.

NLX passenger trains are expected to operate at speeds of up to 90 mph.

Freight trains currently using the train corridor top out at speeds of 50 mph. Therefore, significant rail upgrades will be required to support the passenger service, making it competitive with other modes of transportation, Mathis said.

He noted that those improvements will require NLX to negotiate and coordinate with the Burlington, Northern & Santa Fe Railway, which owns the existing 152-mile line. New and extended sidings will need to be installed to ensure both freight and passenger trains can share the system without disruption. Some bridges along the route will need to be upgraded, and some tighter curves in the track will need to be eased to accommodate faster train speeds.

New signals and improved grade crossings also will be necessary to ensure public safety as rail speeds increase.

In addition to investing in the Duluth Union Depot and Target Field Station, NLX also aims to construct new stations in Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley and Superior. All those facilities and the train itself will be designed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, providing access for all.

Some of the original documents supporting NLX were developed in 2017 and 2018, and Mathis said they will require updating to incorporate modern-day rail traffic control modeling, the cost of anticipated capital improvements and to address environmental concerns that have emerged in recent years, including newly identified threatened species that the project could impact.

Even after the project is built, Mathis said it will need to undergo thorough inspections and systems testing "to make sure everything is built to plan and that it is all operating as designed and get that certified, so it's safe to operate."

When pushed to speculate on the timeline for the project, Mathis said: "We don't know what we don't know at this point." But he did not predict the project would encounter any unforeseen obstacles once federal funding is secured.

Mathis said MnDOT also will apply for a federal Restoration and Enhancement Grant that would subsidize NLX for its first three years of operation, while the service begins to build its ridership.

"So, it helps kind of minimize the cost to the state while ridership is growing," he said.

Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, who organized Monday's virtual meeting, said MnDOT will be putting together a soon-to-be-released online "document regarding the NLX that they are viewing as sort of a living document that is going to be updated as the project goes along."

"My office, and I know our delegation, is very committed to making sure that the public is kept in the loop at every step of the way and is really given an opportunity to have questions asked, questions answered and get the information that people need, as we move forward," she said, pledging to provide additional periodic updates.

___

(c)2023 the Duluth News Tribune (Duluth, Minn.)

Visit the Duluth News Tribune (Duluth, Minn.) at www.duluthnewstribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.