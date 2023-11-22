WA: Where should South Lake Union light rail go? Compare these 2 locations

Nov. 21—Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is promoting a change in light rail strategy: to relocate a future South Lake Union Station next to Seattle Center instead of alongside Aurora Avenue, where train and bus riders could intersect.

The station could be easier to build at this new site along Fifth Avenue North on Harrison Street, a crosswalk away from MoPOP and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

But it would be farther from the heart of South Lake Union than the city's long-planned spot just east of Aurora Avenue at Harrison, three blocks away. And this decision affects how neighboring Denny Station gets built, next to the corner of Denny Way and Westlake Avenue.

Harrell calls this westward shift for SLU Station, suddenly proposed Nov. 9 in a Sound Transit committee session, a "great possibility to consider." Vulcan Real Estate considers the Aurora version virtually unbuildable because large electric and sewer lines run below the street, and it requires a Denny Station layout that would ruin traffic on Westlake Avenue for six or more years of underground station construction.

Some transit activists call the newly proposed SLU site inferior. And to examine yet another option creates two years of delays upfront for environmental study, so the entire 7.1-mile Sodo-to-Ballard corridor would not open until 2041, transit staff estimated. Activists say politicians are mollifying motorists and big business, while putting future train riders in the back seat. Voters approved the extension in 2016, and a 2035 opening was advertised.

At stake is the mobility of (currently) 15,000 residents and 75,000 workers, mostly young adults, rubbing shoulders in pubs, buses and gyms while housing towers continue to sprout in SLU. It's an outpost for UW Medicine, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Google, Facebook and the city's biggest employer, Amazon, whose campus houses 55,000 workers spanning SLU and adjacent Denny Triangle north of downtown.

Here's a comparison of the difficult station choices:

How would transit riders fare?

The shift west would abandon Seattle's grand plan, approved in 2011, for a Harrison transit hub. Besides linking light rail to Aurora buses, the city planned to renovate Harrison as an east-west busway. The state even built jumbo sidewalks into its Highway 99 tunnel portal, which opened in 2019, to complement a transit hub. This location is also more centrally located to dense office clusters.

"This is yet another obvious example of the Sound Transit board wasting time and money on options that are worse for transit riders," said Jon Cracolici,

president of Seattle Subway, a volunteer group that pushes for better transit connections. "This seems to happen every time a major developer has an interest in moving a station. Who is this board working for? In this case, a station next to MoPOP is a serious downgrade for transit transfers."

The E Line is Seattle's busiest bus, serving 12,000 daily riders, but down

from 17,000 pre-pandemic. At the Harrison-Aurora bus stops, the E and two other lines pick up a total 2,700 daily riders, while 4,300 more board a few blocks south at Denny, based on a Seattle Times analysis of King County Metro Transit data.

A Fifth Avenue site sits next to smaller Metro bus routes Routes 3 and 4, serving Queen Anne Hill and First Hill. And by stretching one station entrance a bit east, Sound Transit could shorten the walk to Seventh Avenue to 1 1/2 blocks, according to Vulcan diagrams.

The new site brings a larger overall territory, west of Aurora, within an easy walk of light rail. It could be a popular stop for Seattle Center visitors, since Sound Transit already endorsed moving " Seattle Center Station" 1 1/2 blocks west of Climate Pledge Arena.

What's the traffic effect?

It's all about geometry. The west shift could reduce a traffic mess during construction, because of how it influences the future neighboring Denny Station, at the chaotic crossing of Westlake Avenue and Denny Way.

With three blocks more spacing between train stops, Sound Transit could partly straighten a tight 90-degree curve between downtown and Seattle Center. In turn, this lets builders pull Denny Station slightly northwest so it's mostly on private land — the prominent SLU Discovery Center, lawn and basketball court owned by Vulcan.

(Sound Transit has reported it's impossible to dig both an SLU Station at Aurora, and still dig Denny Station at the Discovery Center lot because distance and angles between them are too tight. Staff have mentioned "consolidating" in July, to build just one station at Denny, saving $440 million, which has zero support.)

To dig directly under Westlake would block or detour about 18,000 vehicles, the SLU Streetcar, RapidRide C and Route 40 buses, private tech-worker buses, and people parking at towers, during what Sound Transit predicts is a four-year street shutdown to dig and outfit the station pit.

The closure would really go at least two years longer, because two sewer mains and other utilities must be dug out beforehand and reinstalled nearby, said Jim Broadlick, Vulcan head of design and construction, based on Vulcan's own technical review involving local construction firms. The dig would exceed 900 feet in length, to make room for a crossover track switch, which means blockages extend to side streets.

"It's going to create permanent impacts," said Jacqueline Gruber, government and community affairs director at Vulcan. "Westlake is one of the most successful urban streets in our downtown. There's really no way to replicate Westlake Avenue."

Sound Transit has mentioned possibly leaving two lanes of Westlake open, by making narrow cuts and fastening temporary platforms to drive on. But that would stretch the dig to eight years, and amounts to "building a thousand-foot bridge where Westlake sits today," Broadlick commented.

A Fifth Avenue SLU Station that helps pull Denny Station into private land greatly reduces these Westlake problems, its supporters say.

Another benefit for motorists, not debated yet, is that the westward shift avoids blocking Harrison between Amazon parking garages and Highway 99, where congestion has returned post-pandemic.

Amazon, Vulcan, Clise Properties, Downtown Seattle Association, Civic Hotel, South Lake Union Community Council, Seattle Center Foundation, and Uptown Alliance testified for the westward shift, or at least to give it a closer look.

Prolonged closures of some Denny Way lanes would still be needed, to dig one end of the station pit, said Sound Transit spokesperson Rachelle Cunningham. Denny carries 33,000 daily vehicles, nearly twice as many as Westlake, including the chronically late 8 bus.

Also, shifting the SLU Station dig west would cause yet-undetermined blockages of Fifth Avenue North and a Seattle Center parking garage, a Sound Transit staff presentation warned.

What's the cost?

The Fifth Avenue proposal is too new to determine whether it would cost more to build than the Aurora option — besides the price for two more years of study.

Sound Transit predicted spending $200 million to buy Vulcan's corner lot at Denny and Westlake. Vulcan is willing to sell but didn't name a number in an interview last week.

As a general rule, every month of ST3 delay will add $50 million to construction prices, former Bay Area Rapid Transit CEO Grace Crunican told Sound Transit in March.

The total 7.1-mile Sodo-Ballard line is estimated at $11.2 billion, up from the original $6.4 billion. Overall, the agency is on course to spend $148 billion from 2017-2046, plus $28 billion in debt afterward, to deliver and operate the nation's biggest transit expansion program in three counties, the 2024 financial plan says.

What's buildable?

Vulcan testified Nov. 9 that the new option could be done in four years fewer than a possible eight years of trenching under Westlake. That compensates for time spent on studies beforehand, proponents argue.

Sound Transit executive Don Billen, head of project development, told the board: "They are making assumptions about what we may learn as we study this further, in terms of construction durations, that we can neither confirm nor deny." The agency has assumed 12 years overall construction from 2027-2039, for the mostly tunneled Sodo-to-Ballard extension.

Vulcan's team identified 28 Seattle City Light network feeders underground at Seventh and Harrison, calling that another reason to shift SLU Station west. SCL roughly estimates utility relocation costs at $73 million to $157 million there, far costlier than Fifth Avenue's. Andrew Strong, SCL's interim officer, confirmed power line relocations are easier at Fifth and won't seriously impair nearby Broad Street Substation.

A possible problem with a Fifth Avenue SLU Station is that tracks nearby could be too close to the Climate Pledge Arena foundations, cautioned Cathal Ridge, Sound Transit's Seattle corridor director.

The transit board will discuss this possible station change next month, followed by a May vote on whether to conduct preliminary engineering.

Transportation Choices Coalition, a nonprofit supported by governments and contractors, raised concerns about more studies delaying service to Ballard. "We would ask critical questions such as what community input has been collected. What is the alternative solving for, and what is the impact on riders and transit connectivity?" testified outreach director Matthew Sutherland.

The mayor said he hopes to reduce a two-year delay, because a Fifth Avenue version could be "folded into" ongoing Ballard Link environmental studies.

Correction: The name of Jon Cracolici, Seattle Subway president, was misspelled in an earlier version of this story.

___

(c)2023 The Seattle Times

Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.