MN: NLX passenger rail service may face slow journey to Duluth

Nov. 21—DULUTH — Supporters of the Northern Lights Express, a passenger rail service proposed to run between Minneapolis and Duluth, were both surprised and disappointed to recently learn how long some officials believe it will take for them to bring the project forward.

A newsletter published by All Aboard Minnesota, a passenger rail advocacy group, said "the

Northern Lights Express is nowhere near 'shovel-ready,' as is often cited." It suggested some of the initial documents prepared to support the project, including a 2018 environmental impact statement, "are at the end of their 'shelf lives' and need to be updated."

Citing a Minnesota Department of Transportation official familiar with the project, Brian Nelson, president of All Aboard Minnesota, said he was told late this summer that it likely would take a couple years to update the reports. That, plus the challenge of the final design, including negotiations with BNSF Railway, which owns the rail corridor, could push any start date out seven to 10 years.

However, Bob Manzoline, executive director of the Northern Lights Express Alliance, said he remains optimistic the project timeline can and will be accelerated.

"All the environmental documents that are submitted typically have a shelf life, because things change over time," he said, pointing to the cultural resources review as an example. Manzoline said that component of the report has since been "reviewed and reset for another three to five years."

"It's not that they need to be scrapped and started over," he said of the documents. "They're looking at what changed and what might have occurred in that amount of time. It's basically an update. It shouldn't take that long."

He explained the environmental review is a precursor to the final design of the project that really gets into the nitty-gritty details. Manzoline stressed that work on the project needn't be strictly sequential.

"Many things could and should be happening simultaneously with the project," he said. "You don't have to get one thing done before you start another. You can be doing multiple things at any point in time, like we did when we developed the first environmental documentation and the service development plan, which was the key to the whole thing."

Ken Buehler, an NLX Alliance member, was part of a group that met with Amtrak officials in Washington, D.C., a few weeks ago to talk about the NLX application MnDOT has submitted on its behalf for the project's inclusion in the federal corridor identification program.

While 90 pair cities have applied for the federal support, Buehler said Northern Lights Express stands alone from all others in being identified as essentially having no significant negative environmental impact, being ready to build, and having state funding committed to support the project.

"We are at the head of the class," he said, noting that a decision is expected by the end of the month, potentially opening the way for an 80% federal match of the $194.7 million Minnesota already has set aside for the project.

But Manzoline acknowledged the project timeline remains unclear at present.

"With MnDOT right now basically delivering the project, I could not hazard a guess," he said.

"I don't think they've decided how to proceed yet. That's probably one of my biggest consternations: How are they proceeding?" Manzoline asked.

Nelson acknowledged that the seven- to 10-year time frame guidance All Aboard Minnesota was provided for Northern Lights Express to begin operation may shift.

"Now, I know that MnDOT wants to move this along as quickly as they can. But that's what we were told late last summer. Of course, things could have changed. The review might have happened, and the studies might be good. I don't know. I haven't heard an update since then," he said.

Greg Mathis, passenger rail director at MnDOT, said there are many variables still in play.

"The timeline for NLX is contingent on federal funding that will pay for up to 80% of the project cost. We applied for two, competitive federal grant programs earlier this year, and are waiting to learn if NLX is selected. Each is different, and the project timeline will be much more clear once we know which we receive," he said.

"Once selected, several things need to happen," he explained. "We will complete the grant agreements with the Federal Railroad Administration, negotiate use agreements with BNSF Railway which owns the tracks, then — once these agreements are in place — the next step is to refresh some of the planning work that was completed in 2017 to reflect current conditions, including updating the environmental review. After this, we move to the final design phase and finally construction and safety improvements.

"These steps take time, and the length of time is dependent upon each of these variables. As mentioned, we should have a better idea of a timeline once federal dollars are secured," Mathis said.

By all accounts, Northern Lights Express will take a lot of work and planning.

Nelson noted that maximum freight train speeds on the 152-mile line in question generally don't exceed 45-50 mph today, and the line will require significant upgrades for a passenger rail service to deliver speeds of 90 mph, as proposed.

Manzoline also pointed out that under federal funding guidelines, the equipment purchased to operate the railway must be U.S.-made, and right now, that leaves NLX with just one potential supplier, Siemens, a company with a significant backlog of business. He said some lead times quoted to others in the industry for equipment have been as long as five years to delivery.

"So, that is something that probably should be looked at sooner than later," Manzoline said.

At 3 p.m. Monday, state Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, will join state Reps. Liz Olson and Liish Kozlowski, DFL-Duluth, and staff from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a virtual town hall forum to provide updates on the NLX project, share the expected timeline and answer pre-submitted community questions.

To receive the Zoom link, attendees need to register at tinyurl.com/NovNLXTownHall.

