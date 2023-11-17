GERMANY: German train driver's union ends strike, trains running again

Berlin — A 20-hour strike by the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) has officially ended as rail traffic slowly picked up again on Thursday afternoon.

The strike, which began late Wednesday evening, led to mass train cancellations across the country, with only 20% of the scheduled services operating on Thursday.

Restrictions are expected to last into the rest of the evening and night. Passenger traffic throughout the country is not expected to run smoothly until the Friday morning operations pick up.

GDL and German rail operator Deutsche Bahn kicked off collective bargaining negotiations last week. The railway cancelled this week's talks after the union called for the strike. The next meeting is scheduled for the end of next week.

This is the GDL's first industrial action in the current wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn. Another core demand includes a reduction in working hours.

