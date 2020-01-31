MA: Rep. Richard Neal calls east-west rail a ‘priority’ at House hearing, cites success of New Haven-to-Springfield route

Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Richard E. Neal told the committee Wednesday that passenger rail connecting Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Pittsfield will be a priority as the U.S. House of Representatives considers a $760 billion infrastructure program.

Jim Kinney
masslive.com
Jan 31st, 2020
6/10/2019 -Springfield- Congressman Richard Neal speaks at Union Station earlier this year. He advocated for east-west rail through Springfield Wednesday in Washington.
6/10/2019 -Springfield- Congressman Richard Neal speaks at Union Station earlier this year. He advocated for east-west rail through Springfield Wednesday in Washington.
Don Treeger / The Republican

WASHINGTON -- Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Richard E. Neal told the committee Wednesday that passenger rail connecting Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Pittsfield will be a priority as the U.S. House of Representatives considers a $760 billion infrastructure program Democrats introduced Wednesday. 

Neal opened a transportation funding hearing praising the 18-month-old CTrail Hartford Line, which links Springfield with New Haven, Connecticut. A pilot program continues service farther north along the Connecticut River valley.

“For me the concept of east-west rail expansion in Massachusetts will be a priority,” said Neal, D-Springfield. “The success that we had with the north-south rail link that we had with Springfield and Northampton was a substantial achievement.”

The hearing was broadcast on the Ways and Means Committee’s YouTube channel.

Earlier Wednesday, Neal and his colleagues in the House majority introduced their plan to spend $760 billion over five years and create 10 million jobs through improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, railways, airports, seaports, inland waterways, wastewater and drinking water systems, brownfields, and broadband internet.

At the hearing, Neal expressed his desire to apply a budget concept called dynamic scoring to any upcoming discussions of infrastructure investment.

Dynamic scoring means that lawmakers and analysts consider economic benefits from changes in behavior. For infrastructure, that would mean considering the jobs and business opportunities created by better infrastructure, like people in Springfield having an easier, quicker commute in to Boston.

“With each dollar spent, our nation becomes more competitive and prosperous,” Neal said.

Neal reminded Republicans that dynamic scoring was used to justify President Donald Trump’s tax cuts back in 2017.

Connecticut transportation officials said ridership on the CTrail Hartford Line passed the 1 million mark over the Thanksgiving weekend. The route launched June 18, 2018.

Hartford Line ridership grew at 25% year-over-year, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The route is now expected to exceed 750,000 passenger trips during its second year, outpacing the 666,960 passenger trips originally forecast.

Massachusetts officials are studying the feasibility of east-west passenger rail, with a report expected this spring. The project advisory committee meets Feb. 6 in Springfield, and there is a public meeting set for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12 at the UMass Center in Tower Square.

At a meeting this summer, state officials said a commuter train trip from Springfield to Boston could take 80 to 105 minutes, but only if the state builds a new rail line along the Massachusetts Turnpike and connects it to Springfield Union Station and Worcester Union Station. The trip is about 90 minutes to just under two hours if new rails are built basically along the existing freight rights of way with curves straightened out.

At Wednesday’s hearing in Washington, U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., said how to pay for it is always the sticking point with infrastructure.

“You’ll hear great agreement up here until it comes to how do we pay for this,” Larson said. “Then it becomes the dance of the tarantulas. No side is willing to stick its head out because the other side will lop it off.”

___

(c)2020 MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.

Visit MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. at www.masslive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


More in Rail
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Sponsored
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Parametric design capabilities enable modeling of cantilever sets, masts, portals, and wires. 3D modeling of your OLE system will significantly decrease production time of construction deliverables, including plan layouts, schematics, reports, and SEDs.
Sep 6th, 2019
Dart
DART awards contract for Hidden Ridge Station in Irving
Archer Western Construction was awarded the $11.6-million contract to build the new station.
Jan 29th, 2020
Mbta
MBTA announces accelerated work to take place at Braintree Garage
Up to 400 parking spaces will close starting Feb. 10.
Jan 29th, 2020
DART bus riders will be given a survey to complete upon boarding the bus.
North Central Texas transit agencies to begin surveys to gauge demand, meet needs
The region’s bus and rail riders have been asked to provide input to improve North Central Texas’ systems.
Jan 28th, 2020
Brightline
Brightline launches new Buzz Boxx Mobile Barbershop promoting rail safety and mental health awareness
Brightline is working with West Palm Beach Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to promote rail safety.
Jan 28th, 2020
Mbta
MBTA announces major GLX, GLT work coming spring 2020
Lechmere Station will close this spring as part of the GLX and GLT work.
Jan 28th, 2020
Gov. Cuomo&apos;s proposed legislation would expand the job titles of transit workers covered under law from attacks.
Gov. Cuomo intros legislation to expand protection of transit workers
Customer assistance personnel, signal system repairers and track cleaners, among others, would be protected by law from forceful physical contact.
Jan 28th, 2020
The Amtrak Surfliner train heads north along the tracks in Del Mar where bluffs toward the ocean regularly collapse on Dec. 5, 2019.
CA: SANDAG kicks off largest effort to stabilize Del Mar bluffs, protect rail line in nearly a decade
The Del Mar bluffs have been plagued by a series of collapses over the last 18 months that have left residents and officials increasingly concerned about the stability of the busy railroad perched atop the cliffs.
Jan 28th, 2020
MA: MBTA plans more trips, Charlie Card use on Fairmount Line
The MBTA is taking the first step in its planned Commuter Rail overhaul by piloting eight new trips a day on the Fairmount Line through the middle of Boston.
Jan 28th, 2020
MTA New York City Transit crew performs a track inspection on the elevated Broadway 1 line near 125 St.
MTA issues final after-action report following success of Subway Action Plan
The findings include improvements on every metric for stabilization of the subway system contributing to record OTP above 80 percent.
Jan 27th, 2020
Officials celebrate the new trains beginning service on the Canada Line.
New Canada Line trains increase service for customers
The first wave of new trains will carry up to 800 more people per hour at peak times.
Jan 27th, 2020
Pictured is an R179 train on the A Line at Broad Channel Station.
MTA returns R179 subway cars to service
The fitness for service and manufacturer’s safety certification were validated by the independent engineering firm LTK.
Jan 27th, 2020
Toronto Pearson Airport and Toronto Union Station are connected by the Union Pearson Express; an agreement between Metrolinx and GTAA will explore other transit connections to the airport.
Metrolinx, GTAA sign cost-sharing agreement to study improved transit-airport connections
Metrolinx and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority are building on their shared commitment of improving how people move to and from the airport.
Jan 27th, 2020
Officials cut the ribbon for a ceremonial opening of Platform C at Union Station in Springfield, Mass.
Officials celebrate “final link” to Springfield, Mass., Union Station restoration project
ADA improvements to Platform C mark the final phase in the project designed to transport Union Station into a multimodal transportation hub.
Jan 27th, 2020