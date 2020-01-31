FL: Metromover beats monorail for riders to Miami Beach, but costs more. Worth it?

Metromover would be enjoying a South Beach moment under a scenario laid out in a new county-funded transit report.

Douglas Hanks
The Miami Herald
Jan 31st, 2020

Jan. 30--Metromover would be enjoying a South Beach moment under a scenario laid out in a new county-funded transit report. 

With a new three-mile extension over Biscayne Bay, a rider could take a train from the main Metrorail station in downtown Miami to South Beach in 13 minutes. The analysis predicts the free transit option would be popular, generating 13,000 trips a day on a line expected to cost about $630 million to build.

The other leading option is monorail, which would be far cheaper to operate but with fewer riders, according to projections laid out by the Parsons consulting firm. Using a new station built where the Miami Herald once stood near the MacArthur Causeway, the kind of automated train made famous by Disney World would be a transfer option at the far end of the Metromover system, six stations away from Metrorail.

The Parsons analysis predicts 10,200 trips a day on a $680 million monorail system, about 27 percent fewer than would be generated by a Metromover extension to South Beach, according to numbers in a county presentation submitted to elected officials this week.

Ridership estimates vary in the detailed Parsons report, with one measure showing a 52 percent advantage for Metromover. Parsons says that measure is misleading, since it includes Metromover passengers traveling on the existing tracks without crossing over the MacArthur.

Use another measure in the study that Parsons said looks just at new riders and the gap narrows to 22 percent.

Metromover's busier trains would come at a higher expense, according to Parsons estimates.

Alice Bravo, Transportation's director, said some of the upgrades needed to run the modern Metromover cars needed for a Beach extension on the existing system are already in the pipeline. That would leave the three-mile stretch between Miami and Miami Beach as the main cost difference, with Metromover costing $9.8 million to run and monorail about $7.2 million -- about 36 percent less.

The numbers behind the Metromover-versus-monorail debate are helping fuel a fight over Miami-Dade's next big transit vote.

Miami-Dade's Transportation Department, which hired Parsons and supervised the $10 million study funded with state and local dollars, is recommending a board of county and city leaders not pick between monorail and Metromover when they meet Thursday to consider the report's findings.

The agency wants the Transportation Planning Organization to simply endorse an elevated "rubber-wheel" train running between Miami and Miami Beach, a generic option that covers Metromover and monorail.

"I don't think it makes sense to use a lower-ridership option when our community desperately needs higher-ridership options," said Ric Katz, a longtime transit consultant who served on a county advisory board overseeing the Parsons study. "It seems backwards to me. Maybe there's something I don't know."

In explaining the study's neutral stance on monorail versus Metromover, Transportation Department spokeswoman Karla Damian pointed to ridership measures in the report that show a much narrower ridership gap between the two possibilities. She also said financials were a central factor in the decision, since Parsons found Metromover the pricier option.

"Monorail has lower operations and maintenance costs, which the county needs to consider as operations and maintenance funding is a long-term county commitment," Damian said.

Looming over the transportation board's vote on a transit route long known as "Baylink" is the fact that a consortium has already submitted a monorail proposal to Miami-Dade that could be voted on by the summer.

Genting, the casino company that owns the former Herald property, joined two lobbyists who helped lead Mayor Carlos Gimenez's 2016 reelection campaign in submitting the confidential monorail proposal to the mayor in May.

Gimenez recommended commissioners launch a bidding process to invite competitors to submit plans for monorail, Metromover, light rail or rapid-transit buses to carry riders across the MacArthur.

Proposals are due in March.

By remaining neutral on monorail and Metromover, the transportation board can keep both projects eligible for the federal transportation funding that the panel oversees. The Genting consortium has already stated its proposal won't need federal dollars.

It's not known how much the Genting consortium, which includes former Gimenez finance chair Ralph Garcia-Toledo and campaign manager Jesse Manzano-Plaza, wants Miami-Dade to pay each year for the monorail system.

The proposed plan for the transportation board envisions a much larger transit system. While neutral on the best technology for the MacArthur, the Parsons study recommends extending Metromover about two miles north to the Design District. That would cost about $407 million to build and another $7.5 million to operate.

The recommendation is to create a trolley system with vehicles running on dedicated lanes shielded from traffic to connect the Miami Beach Convention Center with the new South Beach stop. That would cost about $1.7 million a year to operate, according to the Parsons study.

Miami Beach hired its own consultant to produce a counter report to the Parsons analysis, and that study urges the transportation board to reject the county's conclusions. The report by Infrastrategies concluded: "Monorail did not meet many of the City's needs." It recommended Miami-Dade pursue light rail for the MacArthur, but picked a Metromover extension as the second choice since it could provide a "one-seat ride" between the Government Center Metrorail station and the beach.

Dan Gelber, Miami Beach's mayor, said the city hasn't had enough time to prepare a detailed response to the Parsons study, released last week. "I remain concerned that this is vendor driven," said Gelber, a longtime anti-gambling advocate who was one of the first to criticize the Genting proposal. "That's not acceptable. It needs to be driven by what's best."

A representative of the group behind the monorail proposal was not available for an interview Wednesday.

Odalys Delgado, a lead consultant on the Parsons study, said the monorail option offers an advantage for bus riders, since the station on the Genting property sits a short walk from the existing street-level Omni bus depot. She also emphasized that the study process continues after the policy decision is made to choose one or two preferred transit modes. The continued analysis can guide elected officials and administrators when they prepare bid documents to actually build a transit system. "There are a lot of refinements to be made," she said.

The process could mean a welcome change for Audrey Andrews, who was resting on a bench at the Omni depot Wednesday morning after a shopping trip to Miami Beach by bus. The Miami resident planned to take the Metromover to Government Station, for a Metrorail ride north, where she'd catch another bus to her church.

Andrews said she would be happy for a train connection to speed things along between the Beach and the mainland, but also described herself as grateful for the transit system ferrying her along that day.

"It sounds like it's long," she said of her trip. "But it's a blessing."

This post was updated to include what county transit consultant Parsons says are more relevant estimated ridership totals for the proposed transit options between Miami and Miami Beach.

___

(c)2020 Miami Herald

Visit Miami Herald at www.miamiherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


More in Rail
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Sponsored
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Parametric design capabilities enable modeling of cantilever sets, masts, portals, and wires. 3D modeling of your OLE system will significantly decrease production time of construction deliverables, including plan layouts, schematics, reports, and SEDs.
Sep 6th, 2019
Dart
DART awards contract for Hidden Ridge Station in Irving
Archer Western Construction was awarded the $11.6-million contract to build the new station.
Jan 29th, 2020
Mbta
MBTA announces accelerated work to take place at Braintree Garage
Up to 400 parking spaces will close starting Feb. 10.
Jan 29th, 2020
DART bus riders will be given a survey to complete upon boarding the bus.
North Central Texas transit agencies to begin surveys to gauge demand, meet needs
The region’s bus and rail riders have been asked to provide input to improve North Central Texas’ systems.
Jan 28th, 2020
Brightline
Brightline launches new Buzz Boxx Mobile Barbershop promoting rail safety and mental health awareness
Brightline is working with West Palm Beach Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to promote rail safety.
Jan 28th, 2020
Mbta
MBTA announces major GLX, GLT work coming spring 2020
Lechmere Station will close this spring as part of the GLX and GLT work.
Jan 28th, 2020
Gov. Cuomo&apos;s proposed legislation would expand the job titles of transit workers covered under law from attacks.
Gov. Cuomo intros legislation to expand protection of transit workers
Customer assistance personnel, signal system repairers and track cleaners, among others, would be protected by law from forceful physical contact.
Jan 28th, 2020
The Amtrak Surfliner train heads north along the tracks in Del Mar where bluffs toward the ocean regularly collapse on Dec. 5, 2019.
CA: SANDAG kicks off largest effort to stabilize Del Mar bluffs, protect rail line in nearly a decade
The Del Mar bluffs have been plagued by a series of collapses over the last 18 months that have left residents and officials increasingly concerned about the stability of the busy railroad perched atop the cliffs.
Jan 28th, 2020
MA: MBTA plans more trips, Charlie Card use on Fairmount Line
The MBTA is taking the first step in its planned Commuter Rail overhaul by piloting eight new trips a day on the Fairmount Line through the middle of Boston.
Jan 28th, 2020
MTA New York City Transit crew performs a track inspection on the elevated Broadway 1 line near 125 St.
MTA issues final after-action report following success of Subway Action Plan
The findings include improvements on every metric for stabilization of the subway system contributing to record OTP above 80 percent.
Jan 27th, 2020
Officials celebrate the new trains beginning service on the Canada Line.
New Canada Line trains increase service for customers
The first wave of new trains will carry up to 800 more people per hour at peak times.
Jan 27th, 2020
Pictured is an R179 train on the A Line at Broad Channel Station.
MTA returns R179 subway cars to service
The fitness for service and manufacturer’s safety certification were validated by the independent engineering firm LTK.
Jan 27th, 2020
Toronto Pearson Airport and Toronto Union Station are connected by the Union Pearson Express; an agreement between Metrolinx and GTAA will explore other transit connections to the airport.
Metrolinx, GTAA sign cost-sharing agreement to study improved transit-airport connections
Metrolinx and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority are building on their shared commitment of improving how people move to and from the airport.
Jan 27th, 2020
Officials cut the ribbon for a ceremonial opening of Platform C at Union Station in Springfield, Mass.
Officials celebrate “final link” to Springfield, Mass., Union Station restoration project
ADA improvements to Platform C mark the final phase in the project designed to transport Union Station into a multimodal transportation hub.
Jan 27th, 2020